Leading Space Lawyer Michael C. Mineiro Joins Greenberg Traurig's Space & Satellite Group in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has added highly regarded space lawyer Dr. Michael C. Mineiro as a shareholder in the Space & Satellite Group, based in Washington, D.C. He joins the firm from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, where he served as senior counsel.

In total, Dr. Mineiro brings more than 15 years of hands-on experience in nearly every type of legal matter related to space. He served as staff director and senior counsel to the Space Subcommittee of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, where he helped draft and negotiate landmark legislation including the Commercial Space Launch Competitiveness Act of 2015 and the NASA Transition Authorization Act of 2017.

His government experience includes serving as senior policy analyst and liaison to the National Space Council in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, where he advised senior leadership on space law and policy while leading interagency development efforts, as well as roles at NOAA's National Environmental Satellite, Data, and Information Service (NESDIS) and as part of the U.S. Delegation to the United Nations Committee on Peaceful Uses of Outer Space.

In addition to his significant government background, Dr. Mineiro was senior vice president of legal, regulatory and government affairs at HawkEye360, a space-based radio frequency (RF) analytics company. He also holds both a doctorate in Space Law and an LL.M. in Air and Space Law from McGill University's Faculty of Law.

As part of the Chambers ranked Space & Satellite Group and Government Contracts Practice at Greenberg Traurig, Dr. Mineiro will counsel all companies with an interest in space across a variety of legal, regulatory, and novel policy matters including but not limited to licensing, disputes, and export controls.

"Greenberg Traurig goes where our clients need us, and as the commercial space industry expands so do our clients' needs across the regulatory, litigation, and transactional arenas," said Ernest LaMont Greer, Greenberg Traurig co-president and chairman of the Washington, D.C. office. "The space economy presents unique legal challenges that require both deep technical knowledge and broad cross-disciplinary capabilities, and the Greenberg Traurig platform is set up to meet those challenges. Mike's arrival further strengthens our ability to serve as trusted advisors to companies pushing the boundaries of what's possible."

"Mike represents the gold standard of space lawyers—he combines advanced academic credentials with hands-on experience at the highest levels of government and industry," said Skip Smith, chair of Greenberg Traurig's Space & Satellite Group. "We are thrilled to have him on our team as we continue to expand our capabilities for the commercial space sector in the United States and globally."

"As clients continue to innovate, it is important that their legal counsel does as well," Dr. Mineiro said. "Greenberg Traurig's nimble, forward-thinking approach and deep market presence makes it the ideal firm for companies redefining the possibilities in dynamic industries. With Greenberg Traurig's existing platform in key space markets from California, Florida, and Texas, to Europe, the Middle East, and Japan, I believe there is no limit for the growth of this team and the level of service we can provide to clients."

The addition of Dr. Mineiro reflects Greenberg Traurig's strategic commitment to building market-leading capabilities in emerging sectors, particularly in the space industry. The firm's Chambers-ranked Space & Satellite Group combines specialists across multiple disciplines — including Corporate, Data Privacy & Cybersecurity, Government Contracts, Government Law & Policy, Intellectual Property & Technology, International Trade, and Litigation — to serve clients ranging from venture-backed startups to established satellite operators and major aerospace companies.

