Leading Strategy and Innovation Consultancy Speaks at Florida Digital Service CoLab

"It was an honor to present to such an engaging group of attendees," said Maureen Smith. "Equipping others with practical strategies to enhance their project planning skills and ensure successful project outcomes is one of my greatest passions." Post this

The State of Florida created the Florida Digital Service to deliver better government services and transparency to Floridians through design and technology. FL [DS] is the lead entity responsible for establishing standards and processes for assessing state agency cybersecurity risks and determining appropriate security measures. FL [DS] was established in 2020 and is committed to transforming the government. FL [DS] partners with state agencies in leveraging data and technology to transform state government digital services, with the ultimate goal of creating a better experience for Floridians.

"It was an honor to present to such an engaging group of attendees," said Maureen Smith. "Equipping others with practical strategies to enhance their project planning skills and ensure successful project outcomes is one of my greatest passions."

About Stonehill:

Stonehill is a strategy and innovation consultancy. We help the world's most interesting brands identify opportunity, create change, and accelerate growth. Our experts approach every challenge using a unique blend of human-centric design, data-driven insight, and agile execution —all focused on creating measurable value. We drive revenue, optimize expense, enhance customer experience, facilitate sophisticated mergers, and generate EBITDA. Our solutions have resulted in Stonehill being recognized as the United States Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year and Insight Magazine Design Leader of the Year.

Media Contact

Julie Stollings, Stonehill, 1 8134441984, [email protected], https://www.stonehillinnovation.com

SOURCE Stonehill