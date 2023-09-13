Leading Swedish law firm Foyen takes document management to the cloud with NetDocuments

Maximising productivity and efficiency is an imperative for every law firm, and with NetDocuments we have a future proof platform that will enhance our employee experience and client service. Elina Engstrom, COO, Foyen Tweet this

Using NetDocuments, Foyen will be able to create, organise, protect, automate, and collaborate on its documents via a single platform – underpinned with state-of-the-art security capabilities. By utilising ndMail, NetDocuments' matter-based intelligent email management capability, Foyen will enable its users to save time when filing and searching for documents. In addition, CollabSpaces will allow Foyen's lawyers to securely share and collaborate on documents with clients efficiently and consistently.

"NetDocuments truly stood out when it came to user experience. It is vital that our lawyers can continue working in their existing Microsoft Outlook and Word applications, but still interact with content inside the DMS," said Elina Engstrom, COO, Foyen. "Maximising productivity and efficiency is an imperative for every law firm, and with NetDocuments we have a future proof platform that will enhance our employee experience and client service."

"Today, law firms need a DMS that goes above and beyond traditional solutions, providing them with a foundation to take advantage of emerging technology trends such as AI." said Kerri Dearing, VP of International Business at NetDocuments. "As a true partner, we are focused on helping firms do their best work so they can deliver fantastic client service. We are excited to be supporting Foyen's transformation journey and business growth as it unlocks the benefits of using a modern and secure platform."

The implementation and deployment project at Foyen is being led by NetDocuments' Certified Services Partners, Norteam and Sicklaskiftet. For other firms in Scandinavia, who are looking to transform their legal workflow with leading edge technology, visit NetDocuments.com.

Media Contact

Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, [email protected], www.netdocuments.com

SOURCE NetDocuments