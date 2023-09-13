Leading Swedish law firm Foyen takes document management to the cloud with NetDocuments

Single platform to drive legal workflow efficiency and ongoing business growth
LONDON, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, today announced that after a thorough market evaluation, Foyen has selected NetDocuments as its new document management system (DMS). The deployment of NetDocuments will enable Foyen to streamline internal workflows and further enhance the firm's collaboration with clients.
Foyen employs 100 people across offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö. The firm specialises in areas including M&A and environmental law, and is currently ranked by Legal 500 as the number one Swedish firm in energy law and number two in construction law. A part of a major firm-wide digitalisation project, Foyen was looking to move its document management capabilities to the cloud, which meant that security, availability and speed were paramount. NetDocuments not only met these requirements, but Foyen was also confident in the company's capability to deliver a seamless platform that would meet the firm's future needs.
Using NetDocuments, Foyen will be able to create, organise, protect, automate, and collaborate on its documents via a single platform – underpinned with state-of-the-art security capabilities. By utilising ndMail, NetDocuments' matter-based intelligent email management capability, Foyen will enable its users to save time when filing and searching for documents. In addition, CollabSpaces will allow Foyen's lawyers to securely share and collaborate on documents with clients efficiently and consistently.
"NetDocuments truly stood out when it came to user experience. It is vital that our lawyers can continue working in their existing Microsoft Outlook and Word applications, but still interact with content inside the DMS," said Elina Engstrom, COO, Foyen. "Maximising productivity and efficiency is an imperative for every law firm, and with NetDocuments we have a future proof platform that will enhance our employee experience and client service."
"Today, law firms need a DMS that goes above and beyond traditional solutions, providing them with a foundation to take advantage of emerging technology trends such as AI." said Kerri Dearing, VP of International Business at NetDocuments. "As a true partner, we are focused on helping firms do their best work so they can deliver fantastic client service. We are excited to be supporting Foyen's transformation journey and business growth as it unlocks the benefits of using a modern and secure platform."
The implementation and deployment project at Foyen is being led by NetDocuments' Certified Services Partners, Norteam and Sicklaskiftet. For other firms in Scandinavia, who are looking to transform their legal workflow with leading edge technology, visit NetDocuments.com.
Media Contact
Jobst Elster, NetDocuments, 8504594947, [email protected], www.netdocuments.com
SOURCE NetDocuments
Share this article