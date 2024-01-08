Leading Technology Solutions Provider Launches Evolver Federal Division

Specialized Team Offers Enhanced Capabilities to New and Existing Government Customers

RESTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Evolver LLC, a key IT transformation and cybersecurity subsidiary under the umbrella of CSS (Converged Security Solutions), announced the establishment of Evolver Federal, specializing in cybersecurity and IT transformation solutions for government agencies. The new operating company follows the integration of Solutions By Design II, LLC (SBD) into Evolver's portfolio of capabilities in August 2023.

SBD has been seamlessly operating as an Evolver company for the past several months, demonstrating a powerful convergence of talent and capabilities within the organization. Evolver Federal will provide its customers with solutions for cybersecurity, enterprise infrastructure, application development, and cloud services.

The newly structured Evolver Federal combines SBD's expertise with existing Evolver delivery capabilities for federal customers, marking a significant strategic move and heralding an exciting transition into 2024. This consolidation ensures a unified, stronger presence in the federal market, leveraging combined capabilities and past performance.

Evolver Federal is led by President Jamin Rogovoy, who previously served as the Senior Vice President of Business Development for CSS and interim Senior Vice President of Client Delivery at Evolver. Rogovoy's career has been focused on delivering dynamic service in the federal contracting sector, with experience underscored by his dedicated service in the United States Navy.

Rogovoy expressed excitement to lead an organization that combines the legacy of Evolver's government team with the infusion of talent from the former SBD. " The seamless collaboration between the Evolver and SBD teams has naturally formed a cohesive unit we wanted to see formalized. I'm thrilled to oversee a team that delivers this much expertise. This integration allows us to unlock new efficiencies in providing these vital solutions to our government customers, further solidifying our commitment to excellence," Rogovoy stated.

Evolver's holding company, CSS, will continue to provide revenue-enabling business services and strategic guidance. Mike Santelli, CEO of CSS, highlighted Evolver Federal's significance to CSS's future plans, stating, "The formation of the Evolver Federal entity fully integrates our recent acquisition of SBD and strengthens our position as a leading provider of security and IT transformation solutions. This represents a critical advancement in the achievement of our Federal IT market development and strategic growth plan."

The full integration of the former SBD team pushes Evolver's workforce to more than 500 employees, partnering with customers in Federal Health IT, FedCivil, and DOD market segments.

Teams dedicated to commercial clients within Evolver will continue operating as usual, maintaining their level of commitment to non-government markets. Evolver Legal Services, which specializes in eDiscovery technology solutions, and Evolver Commercial, providing cybersecurity and enterprise IT consulting and solutions, will operate alongside the Federal team within the Evolver suite of offerings, emphasizing the breadth of capabilities available in the market.

Evolver LLC, a Converged Security Solutions (CSS) company, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a technology company serving government and commercial customers by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through innovative IT transformation and cybersecurity services and solutions.

Founded in 2000, Evolver delivers mission-driven services and solutions that improve security, promote innovation, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit www.evolverinc.com, LinkedIn, and X.

Converged Security Solutions (CSS) LLC is a customer-centric holding company managing the growth of IT transformation, cybersecurity, and physical security companies. Through its principal holdings, Evolver and eVigilant, CSS is committed to creating value for its clients through IT, cybersecurity, and physical security services and solutions. Founded in 2018, CSS is a portfolio company of private investment firms including Hillcrest Holdings Inc., Tecum Capital Partners, and Akoya Capital. For more information, visit www.cssoperations.com.

