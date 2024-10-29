Leading the Conversation: FEI's 2024 Corporate Financial Reporting Insights (CFRI) Conference to Focus on Thriving in a New Era

"This year's CFRI conference offers insights and updates from key financial and regulatory agencies and some of the world's top companies to help financial professionals elevate their impact at work and in their profession," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, Pres. and CEO of FEI & FERF. " Post this

Holly Grennan, Senior Director, Global Technical Accounting & Policy at Nike and Chair of the CFRI Conference Planning Committee, noted, "This year our agenda drills down into the most rapidly-changing areas for finance professionals, including: rule-making and standard setting, ESG reporting, AI and automation, the shifting workforce, corporate responsibility, and the importance of maintaining your strongest personal brand."

Key agenda highlights include a keynote fireside chat with Meta's Chief Financial Officer Susan Li, who will discuss the future of finance in a digital-driven world, and share how she has navigated the company's changing landscape through the years, moderated by Aaron Anderson, Chief Accounting Officer at Meta. Andy Campion, Executive Chairman, Unrivaled Sports, Board Member at Starbucks, Williams-Sonoma, and LA28 Olympics, and former Nike Executive and Board Member will share his dynamic business strategies to remain relevant and impactful in career and life, during his fireside chat with Holly Grennan, Senior Director, Global Technical Accounting & Policy at Nike. Renowned American economist and professor at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, Jason Furman, will provide a post-election economic update. The Controllership Roundtable will feature perceptions on key conference topics and take-aways from Chief Accounting Officers at Accenture, General Motors, and Procter & Gamble.

"There is no shortage of change and challenges in the finance profession," said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President, and CEO of FEI and FERF. "Coupled with the evolution of AI and a presidential election, the need to stay ahead becomes even more crucial to success. This year's CFRI conference offers insights and updates from key financial and regulatory agencies and some of the world's top companies to help financial professionals elevate their impact at work and in their profession."

Sessions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (U.S. SEC), Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB)

Members of the key financial and regulatory oversight organizations will join panels to discuss the latest developments in rulemaking and standard setting.

U.S. SEC: Anita Doutt , Senior Associate Chief Accountant and Chauncey Martin Senior Associate Chief Accountant, both from the Office of the Chief Accountant, and Sarah Lowe , Deputy Chief Accountant from the Division of Corporation Finance, will provide direct insights on recent SEC developments. They'll tackle critical issues facing preparers, current and future priorities, rulemaking efforts, and interpretive guidance for public company filings. Muneera Carr , Chief Accounting Officer at Wells Fargo, will moderate the panel.

Agenda and Registration Details

The complete 2024 CFRI agenda can be found here. Unlimited Company Registration (includes a replay of the conference for CPE credits) is available. Join the conversation on Twitter by using #FEICFRI2024 and secure your place by registering here.

FEI's CFRI Conference is made possible through the support of the Financial Education & Research Foundation (FERF) and event sponsors Deloitte, DFIN, Equity Methods and SECPros, EY, Forvis Mazars, KPMG, Microsoft, PwC, Trullion, and Workiva.

About FEI

Financial Executives International (FEI) is the leading association and advocate for the views of corporate financial management. Its members hold policy-making positions as chief financial officers, chief accounting officers, controllers, treasurers, and tax executives at companies in every major industry. FEI enhances Member professional development through peer networking, career management services, conferences, research, and publications. Members participate in the activities of local Chapters in the U.S. FEI is located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexecutives.org for more information.

Media Contact

Liliana DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, [email protected], www.financialexecutives.org

Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, [email protected], www.crimsoncommunicates.com

SOURCE FEI