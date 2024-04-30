Leading the Era of tPaaS Solutions, Key Providers Seamlessly Blend iPaaS, Business Strategy and Integrative AI Capabilities

"tPaaS providers at the forefront are those seamlessly blending iPaaS services, business strategy, and design expertise with specific AI tPaaS capabilities, heralding a new era of tPaaS solutions." - Betsy Burton, VP of Research at Aragon Research Post this

While the traditional iPaaS market caters to technology integration needs, it often falls short in providing the strategic business development capabilities and services essential for true business transformation.

The tPaaS market consists of the set of providers of cloud services that specifically enable customers to reimagine and transform their business by providing business modeling and process modeling capabilities, critical digital business services (business architecture and design services, embedded AI, advanced analytics, automation), and integration services to new and emerging technologies (IoT, robotics, connectors, etc.).

It's worth noting that Aragon Research is the first analyst firm to identify, define, and categorize the tPaaS market. While still new, this market is rapidly gaining traction among buyers and service providers alike, poised for growth and evolution fueled by market exigencies and provider ambitions.

"We are seeing a significant paradigm shift in the tPaaS market as leading services fully integrate AI into their offerings, encompassing generative AI integration and development assistants/copilots," said Betsy Burton, VP of Research at Aragon Research. "tPaaS providers at the forefront are those seamlessly blending iPaaS services, business strategy, and design expertise with specific AI tPaaS capabilities, heralding a new era of tPaaS solutions."

Aragon Research's Globe™ spotlights 11 prominent providers making significant strides in this market: Adaptris, Boomi, CData, Celigo, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, MuleSoft/Salesforce, Oracle, SnapLogic, and Workato.

Business and IT leaders should use this report as a guide to thoroughly and efficiently evaluate major tPaaS providers.

Aragon Research encourages enterprises to download the full report here: The Aragon Research Globe™ for Transformation Platform as a Service (tPaaS), 2024

About Aragon Research

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises with the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.

Media Contact

Paula Quiroz, Aragon Research, 650-285-9889, [email protected], aragonresearch.com

Twitter

SOURCE Aragon Research