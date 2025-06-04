Leading the Future of Data Security: GTB Technologies® at the Forefront of Data Loss Prevention at Gartner® Security & Risk Management Summit

GTB Technologies® to Showcase Cutting-Edge Solutions for Securing Sensitive Data in an AI-Driven World

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GTB Technologies, Inc., a leader in Data Loss Prevention (DLP) and Data Security That Works®, is excited to announce our full participation as an Exhibitor at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, happening June 9-11 in National Harbor, MD.

As organizations face increasing threats to sensitive data in the age of artificial intelligence, GTB will demonstrate how its innovative, AI-aware technologies empower enterprises to detect, prevent, and control data loss without compromise. Attendees are invited to explore how GTB is shaping the future of cybersecurity with real-time, scalable solutions that go beyond traditional DLP.

"The evolution of cybersecurity is predicated on intelligence coupled with precision," stated Daniel Jay, Sr. Product Manager at GTB Technologies. "At Gartner, we're not simply exhibiting technology—we're articulating how AI can transcend the data security status quo. With innovations like GTB Lifeguard AI™, we empower organizations to anticipate threats, adapt in real-time, and build a more resilient digital future. "

Meet GTB Technologies® at Booth 1236 in the Data Security Village

1:1 Live Demos

Experience DLP That Works™ with AI – see why GTB was named an Analysts' Pick by SelectHub and learn how Lifeguard AI™ provides accurate, real-time protection against data loss in today's AI-powered workplace.

Featured Sessions

DLP That Works™ with AI

Generative AI is transforming how businesses operate — but without the proper safeguards, it can also open the door to serious data risks. In this session, discover how your organization can safely embrace Generative AI tools while maintaining accurate control over sensitive information, whether flowing through Generative AI, insiders, or the cloud.

Monday, June 9





18:05 EDT





Theater 3

Ask the GTB Data Security Expert Series:

2025 GTB Guide for DLP and Data Security

Join our DLP and security experts, for various discussions on the future of Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Data Security with AI, and how GTB is leading the way in accuracy and control in the evolving AI and cloud landscape, including Vendor Assessments and Strategic Market Insights, and guidance to help organizations make informed, future-ready technology decisions.

Various times starting:

Tuesday, June 10





10:00 EDT





Data Security Village Booth # 1236

Deep dives into best practices, strategic approaches, and innovative solutions for safeguarding sensitive data.

Throughout the Summit:

Data Security Village Booth # 1236

Additional Resources

Learn more about GTB AI solutions

For more information on GTB's portfolio, visit https://gtb.ai

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Security & Risk Management Summit:

Gartner analysts will present the latest research and advice for security and risk management leaders at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit, June 9th-11th in National Harbor, MD.

For conference updates, follow #GartnerSec

