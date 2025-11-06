Leading the Future of Tech Education: MyComputerCareer Earns Spotlight With Multiple National Recognitions

"Effective online learning empowers people to build meaningful, in-demand careers without the limitations of geography or rigid schedules," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. Post this

Earning Distinction for Innovation in Online Learning

MyComputerCareer's commitment to accessible, high-quality education has earned the school multiple awards from respected organizations. University Magazine named MyComputerCareer among the Best Online Colleges in North Carolina and the Best Online Colleges in Indiana for its flexible scheduling and support for students, making it a great fit for working adults and veterans. The awards also highlight the fact that MyComputerCareer's certification paths align with industry standards, making the school one of the strongest options for people serious about entering the workforce quickly.

Additionally, NuCamp honored the institution as one of the Top 10 Best Colleges in Indianapolis for Tech Enthusiasts and the Top 10 Best Colleges in Columbus for Tech Enthusiasts. NuCamp cited MyComputerCareer's hands-on experience, military benefits, and practical certifications as reasons for the selection.

These recognitions reflect the school's ongoing mission to make IT education achievable for students seeking flexible, skills-based pathways into the technology sector.

Meeting Students Where They Are

The traditional college experience is undergoing a profound transformation. As today's workforce evolves, more adults are rethinking the "traditional" higher education path and demanding options that fit their real lives. Many learners are balancing jobs, families, and financial responsibilities, making it difficult to commit to full-time, on-campus programs. At the same time, the digital economy has created an urgent need for new skills that can't wait four years to develop.

MyComputerCareer is helping redefine higher education by offering a faster, more flexible, and more accessible path to meaningful work. The school's online model blends live, instructor-led training with real-world skill development and industry-recognized certifications. Students gain hands-on experience and career-ready credentials without putting their lives on hold.

"Students today are looking for education that fits their lives, not the other way around," said Amy Onuska, CEO of MyComputerCareer. "If done correctly, online learning offers access, flexibility, and relevance. It empowers people to build meaningful, in-demand careers without the limitations of geography or rigid schedules. These awards reflect our commitment to transforming how students prepare for the tech-driven future of work."

By adapting to students' realities and aligning education with industry demand, MyComputerCareer represents a growing movement toward purpose-driven, practical higher education — one that prioritizes outcomes over tradition.

Empowering the Next Generation of IT Professionals

The demand for IT professionals has never been more urgent, and MyComputerCareer is working to fill that gap. According to the 2025 edition of the CompTIA "State of the Tech Workforce" report, the U.S. tech-occupation workforce reached just over 5.9 million in 2024, with projections rising to approximately 6.1 million in 2025.

Additionally, research from International Data Corporation (IDC) shows more than 90% of organizations will face a critical IT skills shortage by 2026, with a projected cost of $5.5 trillion in delayed product launches, revenue loss, and competitive setbacks.

These statistics illustrate the magnitude of the challenge: too many open roles, too few qualified applicants, and a skills mismatch that is slowing innovation and exposing organizations to risk. Employers report a lack of digital or IT skills is one of their top obstacles to progress.

MyComputerCareer is meeting this need by offering flexible, career-focused IT training that fits a learner's life rather than forcing life to bend around education. With programs built for working adults, veterans, career-changers, and individuals who may not have followed the traditional four-year path, the institution helps students gain certifications, hands-on experience, and timely skills that align with real job openings. In addition to flexible online courses, MyComputerCareer has 9 physical campuses across the country for students who prefer the classroom experience, reinforcing the school's commitment to providing an experience for every learner. This model is particularly critical at a time when employers are demanding not only technical know-how but also agility, adaptability, and readiness to step into roles quickly.

By aligning education with market demand, broadening access through online and in-person classes, and focusing on outcomes over credentials, MyComputerCareer positions its graduates to help fill the labor gap now and drive stronger digital infrastructure, innovation, and workforce diversity in the tech industry.

About MyComputerCareer

MyComputerCareer is an accredited* technical school, with classes online and on-campus, that provides hands-on Information Technology training, certifications, and job placement in as little as seven months. Founded in 2007, the school boasts nine campuses in Texas, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, and Nellis Air Force Base, with its headquarters in Apex, North Carolina. For more information, call (866) 606-6922 or visit www.mycomputercareer.edu

* Accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET)

