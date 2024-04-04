Leading the Profession, Twenty-One CPAmerica Firms Recognized in Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms

"I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our member firms for their outstanding achievements," said CPAmerica president & CEO Grace Horvath. "Their consistent recognition as leaders in the profession is a testament to their hard work, dedication and excellence." Post this

Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranked 44 in the Top 100. Frazier & Deeter was also a leader in the Southeast region and named a Top Tax Firm. In 2023, Frazier & Deeter grew their overall staff by over 24%.

Aldrich, headquartered in Salem, Ore., ranked 72 in the Top 100. In 2023, Aldrich, also a leader in the West region, divested its technology while managing services business and its employee benefits business. Aldrich also grew its staff by more than 25%.

Dean Dorton is headquartered in Lexington, Ky., and ranked 92 in the Top 100. Dean Dorton merged with Indianapolis-based Regional Leader VonLehman CPA in 2024 and in 2023, opened new offices in Raleigh, North Carolina.

415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.

Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.

Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Coulter & Justus, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.

DMJPS, PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.

EFPR Group, LLP, headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., was recognized as a regional leader in the New England region.

GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Capital region.

Honkamp, headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Midwest region.

Kassouf & Co. Inc., headquartered out of Birmingham, Ala., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.

Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.

LMC Advisors, headquartered in New York, N.Y., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Southwest region.

MHCS P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, was recognized as a regional leader in the Midwest region.

Robinson, Grimes & Co., headquartered in Columbus, Ga., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.

Wallace Plese + Dreher, headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southwest region.

Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.

Wheeler Accountants, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., was recognized as a regional leader in the West region.

For more information on Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders2024

