Leading the Profession, Twenty-One CPAmerica Firms Recognized in Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms

Gainesville, Fla., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Accounting Today, the premier publication of the certified public accounting industry, has named several CPAmerica Inc., firms as national and regional leaders in their 2024 Top 100 Firms ranking. Three firms were featured in the Top 100, three firms were recognized as firms to watch, and 21 total firms made the list.
"I am thrilled to extend my heartfelt congratulations to our member firms for their outstanding achievements," said CPAmerica president & CEO Grace Horvath. "Their consistent recognition as leaders in the profession is a testament to their hard work, dedication and excellence."
Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., ranked 44 in the Top 100. Frazier & Deeter was also a leader in the Southeast region and named a Top Tax Firm. In 2023, Frazier & Deeter grew their overall staff by over 24%.
Aldrich, headquartered in Salem, Ore., ranked 72 in the Top 100. In 2023, Aldrich, also a leader in the West region, divested its technology while managing services business and its employee benefits business. Aldrich also grew its staff by more than 25%.
Dean Dorton is headquartered in Lexington, Ky., and ranked 92 in the Top 100. Dean Dorton merged with Indianapolis-based Regional Leader VonLehman CPA in 2024 and in 2023, opened new offices in Raleigh, North Carolina.
415 Group, headquartered in Canton, Ohio, was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.
Anglin Reichmann Armstrong, P.C., headquartered in Huntsville, Ala., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.
Cg Tax, Audit & Advisory, headquartered in Tinton Falls, N.J., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Coulter & Justus, headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.
DMJPS, PLLC, headquartered in Greensboro, N.C., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.
EFPR Group, LLP, headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, headquartered in Canton, Mass., was recognized as a regional leader in the New England region.
GRF CPAs & Advisors, headquartered in Bethesda, Md., was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Capital region.
Honkamp, headquartered in Dubuque, Iowa, was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Midwest region.
Kassouf & Co. Inc., headquartered out of Birmingham, Ala., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.
Kushner LaGraize, L.L.C., headquartered in Metairie, La., was recognized as a regional leader in the Gulf Coast region.
LMC Advisors, headquartered in New York, N.Y., was recognized as a regional leader in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas, was recognized as a firm to watch, and as a regional leader in the Southwest region.
MHCS P.C., headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa, was recognized as a regional leader in the Midwest region.
Robinson, Grimes & Co., headquartered in Columbus, Ga., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southeast region.
Wallace Plese + Dreher, headquartered in Chandler, Ariz., was recognized as a regional leader in the Southwest region.
Wegner CPAs, headquartered in Madison, Wis., was recognized as a regional leader in the Great Lakes region.
Wheeler Accountants, headquartered in San Jose, Calif., was recognized as a regional leader in the West region.
For more information on Accounting Today's 2024 Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders, please visit: https://www.accountingtoday.com/the-top-100-firms-and-regional-leaders2024
