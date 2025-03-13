Leading the Way in Dementia Care: Griswold Home Care for North San Diego Becomes First Positive Approach to Care® Designated Organization in the Region

Achieving PAC® designation reflects our commitment to compassionate, person-centered dementia care," said April Kohnen, Owner and Director. "By embracing PAC™ principles, we empower clients, families, and care partners to foster dignity, connection, and meaningful engagement. Post this

"Griswold Home Care for North San Diego's commitment to PAC™ has been evident for some time," said Teepa Snow, internationally renowned dementia care expert and founder of PAC. "With a PAC Trainer and Coach in leadership, they have gone beyond checking boxes to truly integrate PAC™ principles into their culture. Their focus on fostering connections and dignity in care embodies the spirit of a PAC™ Designated Organization."

As a PAC™ Designated Organization, Griswold Home Care for North San Diego has adopted innovative yet practical dementia care techniques that emphasize partnership and meaningful interactions. Unlike traditional care models, PAC™ helps care partners work with individuals experiencing brain change rather than simply providing care to them. This approach fosters positive relationships, reduces stress, and enhances well-being for both clients and their families.

"Earning PAC™ designation is a milestone that reflects our passion for person-centered dementia care," said April Kohnen, Owner and Director of Griswold Home Care for North San Diego. "By embedding PAC™ principles into our care model, we ensure clients, families, and care partners feel supported, respected, and empowered."

Families and care partners seeking compassionate, PAC-driven dementia care can learn more by visiting teepasnow.com or contacting Griswold Home Care for North San Diego at griswoldcare.com/north-san-diego for a consultation.

About Griswold Home Care for North San Diego

Griswold Home Care for North San Diego is a trusted provider of non-medical home care services, dedicated to helping adults live independently and with dignity. With a compassionate team of care partners, the organization offers personalized care solutions, including companion care, personal care, homemaking, and specialized dementia support. As a PAC™ Designated Organization and a SAGECare Platinum credentialed organization, Griswold Home Care for North San Diego integrates innovative care techniques to enhance the well-being and quality of life of those they serve. This location is independently owned and operated.

About Griswold Home Care

With almost 200 locations in 32 states, Griswold is one of the country's top home care companies, providing professional, compassionate caregivers 24/7. Griswold's "Live Assured" promise gives both clients and their loved ones peace of mind, so they can live without the weight of worry. Griswold helps adults maintain quality of life despite advanced age, onset of illness, or post-surgery recovery through services including companion care, home services, personal care, and respite care. Founded by the late Jean Griswold in 1982, the company has maintained its founder's profound sense of empathy for older and disabled adults and those living with chronic conditions.

