Leading the Way: Winners of the 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards Announced

Business Intelligence Group Honors the Innovators Who Drive Business Success Through Strategic Communication and Impactful Campaigns
PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Business Intelligence Group today unveiled the winners of the 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards, recognizing the top agencies and corporate teams that achieved exceptional results and drove measurable business impact for their clients.
"This year's honorees have demonstrated the power of strategic communication to tackle real-world business challenges," said Russ Fordyce, Chief Executive Officer at the Business Intelligence Group. "In a competitive global landscape, the ability to connect with audiences in meaningful ways is critical, and these winners have set a high bar for creativity and effectiveness."
The 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners are:
Agency of the Year
- Autumn Communications
- Ascend Agency
- Comprise
- History Factory
- JONESWORKS
- RMNG Experiential Agency
- Target River
- Treble Public Relations
Department of the Year
- DailyPay
- Daversa Partners Marketing and Communications Team
- Nitrogen Marketing Department
- Torc Robotics
Executive of the Year
- Dave Rosner, Chief Marketing Officer, Audigent
- Jaclyn Sales, Director of Product Communications, Coinbase
Campaign of the Year
- Change Consulting
- The Cronkite Agency at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Arizona State University
- East Valley Water District
- Kalamari
- Pan American Energy
- Veryon
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
