Leading the Way: Winners of the 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Awards Announced

This year's honorees have demonstrated the power of strategic communication to tackle real-world business challenges. In a competitive global landscape, the ability to connect with audiences in meaningful ways is critical, and these winners have set a high bar for creativity and effectiveness. Post this

The 2024 Public Relations and Marketing Excellence Award winners are:

Agency of the Year

Autumn Communications

Ascend Agency

Comprise

History Factory

JONESWORKS

RMNG Experiential Agency

Target River

Treble Public Relations

Department of the Year

DailyPay

Daversa Partners Marketing and Communications Team

Nitrogen Marketing Department

Torc Robotics

Executive of the Year

Dave Rosner , Chief Marketing Officer, Audigent

, Chief Marketing Officer, Audigent Jaclyn Sales , Director of Product Communications, Coinbase

Campaign of the Year

Change Consulting

The Cronkite Agency at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communications, Arizona State University

East Valley Water District

Kalamari

Pan American Energy

Veryon

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

Media Contact

Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 9095292737, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com

SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC