Leading UK-based aerospace engineering company, CFS Aero Selects Ramco Aviation

Ramco's strong understanding of the complexities of Engine and APU MRO operations, combined with the capabilities of its Aviation Software to help our skilled teams perform at their best, were key factors in our decision. - David Newhouse, Chief Executive Officer, CFS Aero Post this

Ramco's digital capabilities will provide CFS Aero with real-time visibility into costs and revenues across its engine and APU MRO operations through cost accrual tracking, budget cap monitoring and multi-stage invoicing. The platform will also provide complete configuration lifecycle management with as-built records, service bulletin and airworthiness directive effectivity tracking, automated engine condition monitoring, and digital maintenance execution through mobile-enabled task cards and electronic sign-offs. Together, these capabilities will help the organization further optimize productivity, support paperless operations and maintain compliance across its engine and APU MRO business.

David Newhouse, Chief Executive Officer, CFS Aero, said, "As we planned for the next phase of our growth, we were looking for a technology partner that could support our long-term vision, complement the expertise of our people, and evolve alongside our business. Ramco's strong understanding of the complexities of Engine and APU MRO operations, combined with the capabilities of its Aviation Software to help our skilled teams perform at their best, were key factors in our decision. We believe this partnership will empower our people to continue delivering the levels of service and innovation that our customers have come to expect from us."

Manoj Kumar Singh, Chief Customer Officer – Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, Ramco Systems, said, "We are delighted to partner with CFS Aero, an organization whose commitment to engineering excellence and customer service has earned it a strong reputation in the aviation industry. Their decision to select Ramco Aviation Software reflects the trust that leading MRO providers continue to place in our aviation domain expertise, technology capabilities, and commitment to innovation. As we continue to invest in next-generation capabilities powered by artificial intelligence, we look forward to bringing further innovation to the aviation maintenance ecosystem and contributing to CFS Aero's continued success."

Ramco Aviation Software is trusted by 24,000+ users to manage 4,000+ aircraft globally. With 90+ Aviation organizations onboard, Ramco is the solution of choice for top Airlines, 3rd party MROs, large Heli-Operators, leading Defense organizations, and major Urban Air Mobility companies around the world. Available on cloud, Ramco Aviation Suite provides accessibility with 'Anywhere Apps', significantly accelerating organizational efficiency and agility. Ramco is changing the paradigm of enterprise software with Artificial Intelligence based solutions, intelligent voice enabled user experience, and advanced features such as digital task cards, offline maintenance capability, conversational chatbots, HUBs and cognitive solutions.

About CFS Aero

CFS Aero is a trusted supplier of engineering, MRO, and OEM support to the global aviation industry, spanning civil, military, and unmanned platforms. As the type certificate holder for the Honeywell ALF502 and LF507 turbines, and as an independent APU MRO, we provide continuity, availability, and longevity to operators whose aircraft depend on engines and components that are otherwise reaching end of OEM support.

Through our facilities in Warwick and Hawarden in the UK, and our operations in North America, we combine in-house engineering, testing, and overhaul capability to keep safety-critical parts certified, compliant, and flying across the full life of the aircraft we support.

We draw on decades of turbine and engine expertise, an entrepreneurial approach to R&D, and close partnerships with OEMs, operators, and distributors to reduce supply chain risk, extend the operational life of mature platforms, and solve the engineering challenges that keep our customers' fleets airborne.

For more information, please visit www.cfsaero.com

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For further information, please contact: [email protected]

About Ramco Systems:

Ramco Systems is a world-class enterprise software product/ platform provider disrupting the market with its multi-tenant cloud and mobile-based enterprise software, successfully driving innovation for over 25 years. Over the years, Ramco has maintained a consistent track record of serving 800+ customers globally with two million+ users and delivering tangible business value in Global Payroll, Aviation, Aerospace & Defense, and ERP. Ramco's key differentiator is its innovative product development approach through its revolutionary enterprise application assembly and delivery platform. On the innovation front, Ramco is leveraging cutting-edge technologies around Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, RPA, and Blockchain, amongst others, to help organizations embrace digital transformation.

For more information, please visit https://www.ramco.com/products/aviation-software/

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For further information, please contact: [email protected]

Media Contact

Hemanthkumar K., Ramco Systems, 91 8056277842, [email protected], https://www.ramco.com/

SOURCE Ramco Systems