Leading U.S. Export Controls Lawyer Launches New Law Firm, Stagg PLLC, With Dedicated Practice Area Covering Issues and Appeals for Export Controls

A recognized leading lawyer for U.S. export control laws, attorney Christopher Stagg, launches the new law firm to address both domestic and international clients' needs resulting from increasing enforcement scrutiny and new regulatory complexities.
WASHINGTON, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Christopher Stagg, an attorney who was deeply involved in writing and shaping U.S. export control laws while with the U.S. Department of State's Directorate of Defense Trade Controls (DDTC), today announced that he has formed a new law firm, Stagg PLLC. Based in Washington, DC, the firm provides premiere legal representation on U.S. export control laws to both domestic and international clients in a wide range of industries. It also integrates related practice areas into its export controls practice to provide clients with deep legal guidance on the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and Export Administration Regulations (EAR).
Additionally, the firm's dedicated Issues and Appeals practice advises clients on high-stakes export control matters and regulatory agency disputes. In announcing the new firm, Stagg said, "With the new heightened enforcement scrutiny and the unprecedent level of new regulatory requirements, there is a growing need to help companies persuasively advocate before the export control agencies and to understand all these new regulatory complexities. Reflecting that reality, we've adapted the traditional issues and appeals practice area, which generally handles appellate litigation, for the export controls context to address high-stakes situations before the regulatory agencies."
Several recent government announcements have emphasized the increasing enforcement scrutiny. The U.S. Department of Justice announced in March 2023 that it would hire 25 new prosecutors to address export control and similar types of violations. The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS), which is responsible for the EAR, also has made export enforcement a high priority, while strongly encouraging and incentivizing the public to voluntarily disclose potential violations.
Stagg continued, "The firm helps companies solve complex export control issues involving the ITAR and EAR, which includes helping them navigate the government agencies that are responsible for administering and enforcing export control laws."
For more information, contact the firm at (202) 771-7579 or visit https://www.stagg.law/
About Stagg PLLC
Stagg PLLC advises U.S. and non-U.S. companies on U.S. export control laws involving the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR) and the Export Administration Regulations (EAR). Its export controls practice combines government, industry, and litigation experience to bring premiere legal representation. Additionally, the firm's dedicated Issues & Appeals practice handles high-stakes export control matters and regulatory agency disputes. The firm is located in Washington, DC
Media Contact
Christopher Stagg, Stagg PLLC, 1 202-771-7579, [email protected], https://www.stagg.law/
SOURCE Stagg PLLC
Share this article