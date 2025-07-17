Leading USDA-Accredited Certifier Pennsylvania Certified Organic Announces Chris Solt as its New Executive Director

"I'm honored to join PCO and support its vital work in advancing organic agriculture across the country," said Solt. "Organic is more than a standard—it is a community, a commitment, and a path forward for people and the planet. I look forward to working with the exceptional PCO team." Post this

"Chris is a perfect fit for leading PCO forward. He brings more than two decades of experience advancing the principles of fairness, transparency, and justice through his work as a leader in the Fair Trade movement," said Joe Dickson, Board President and Interim Executive Director at PCO. "He is a gifted servant leader who leads teams with empathy and conviction—someone who listens deeply, builds trust, and empowers others to lead. We are honored to have Chris at the helm as PCO continues to broaden its reach."

Solt's appointment follows a year of intentional transformation at PCO, including a renewed focus on certification excellence, operational improvements, and staff empowerment. As Executive Director, Solt will lead PCO's strategic direction, staff development, and engagement with organic stakeholders nationwide at a time when demand is high for PCO's organic compliance and certification services.

"I'm honored to join PCO and support its vital work in advancing organic agriculture across the country," said Solt. "Organic is more than a standard—it is a community, a commitment, and a path forward for people and the planet. I look forward to working with the exceptional PCO team to build on its legacy and lead with purpose."

Having grown up around small family farms in a rural community in Vermont and worked with artisans and farmers around the world, Solt brings a deep understanding of farmers' values and needs.

"I am excited in this role at PCO to work directly with farmers, ranchers, and businesses of all sizes to support their commitment to high-integrity organic practices," said Solt, who will formally commence serving as PCO's executive director in late September.

About PCO:

Founded in 1985, Pennsylvania Certified Organic (PCO) is a USDA-accredited organic certifying agency that works with growers, processors, and handlers of organic crops, wild crops, livestock, and livestock products across the United States. PCO also serves as an accredited certifying agent for the OPT Certified Grass-Fed Organic program, which builds upon the USDA Organic standards, and serves as the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic lead for the USDA's Transitioning to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP).

PCO's vision is "A world where agriculture systems prioritize health, ecological balance, fairness, and care." Its mission is "To uphold and advance organic principles and practices through certification, advocacy, and technical support."

Learn more at www.paorganic.org

