Leading Vehicle Aftermarket Supplier, Multi Parts, Accelerates Growth in Heavy Duty Channel with Acquisition of American Chrome Company

Every ACC customer that I have spoken with has praised the culture of service and quality built by the Hou family. – Brian Cohn Post this

"This is a great day for everyone at ACC," said Linda Hou. "MPS' best-in-class ability to engineer mechanical, electrical, and electronic parts for every vehicle type is going to supercharge our ability to bring new products and services to our customers."

"Every ACC customer that I have spoken with has praised the culture of service and quality built by the Hou family," said Brian Cohn, CEO of MPS. "As a product of a family business myself, I am honored that they have chosen Multi Parts, and our sponsors at Radial Equity Partners to preserve and enhance that legacy."

About Multi Parts (MPS):

MPS is a developer and provider of vehicle aftermarket parts to suppliers and their leading global brands. MPS has a fully integrated global operating network that provides product design & development, manufacturing, testing & quality control, logistics, and customer support from the company's locations in North America, Europe, and Asia. More information about MPS is available at http://www.multiparts.net.

About Radial:

Radial is a private equity firm focused on investing in middle-market businesses serving consumer and industrial markets. Radial invests in businesses where the firm can apply relevant prior experience and a network of industry relationships to support its management teams. More information about Radial is available at http://www.radialequity.com.

For more information, press only:

Scott Robertson

561-748-1515

[email protected]

Media Contact

Rick Ashley, OctaneVTM, 317-920-6105, [email protected]

Twitter

SOURCE Multi Parts