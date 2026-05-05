Leading Voice in Fitness and Wellness Body+Mind Welcomes Certified Fitness Trainer Denise Chakoian As Expert Contributor

Body+Mind announces certified trainer Denise Chakoian as a new expert contributor, one of six additions across wellness niches, enhancing its ability to deliver credible, practical and accessible health and fitness guidance.

SANTA FE, N.M., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading voice in fitness and wellness Body+Mind announced the addition of certified fitness trainer Denise Chakoian as an expert contributor. This strategic move reinforces the platform's mission to deliver credible, experience-backed insights to its growing audience.

"Our goal is to provide our readers with accurate and accessible health information to make their wellness journey less complicated. To do this, we are building a team of trusted, reliable experts to provide their industry knowledge and experience to Body+Mind's content," reveals Mia Barnes, who is the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of Body+Mind.

Elevating Industry Leadership

Chakoian is a Rhode Island Certified Fitness Trainer and Owner of Core Cycle Fitness Lagree, bringing years of hands-on experience in personal training, strength conditioning and holistic health coaching. Her work focuses on sustainable fitness routines, injury prevention and helping individuals build confidence through movement. Why does her expertise matter? With her contributions, Body+Mind continues to solidify its position among the prominent voices in the fitness industry.

"Denise's approach to fitness — practical, realistic and empowering — aligns perfectly with what our audience is looking for," says Barnes. "As one of the leading entities in fitness and wellness, we are committed to elevating experts who make wellness more accessible and less intimidating."

What Can Readers Expect?

Chakoian's contributions will include expert advice, training insights and wellness guidance designed for readers at all stages of their fitness journeys. Her content will emphasize balance, consistency and long-term health over quick fixes.

How Will This Shape the Future of Body+Mind?

Body+Mind has built a reputation in the health and wellness industry, offering content that bridges the gap between expert knowledge and everyday application. The addition of Chakoian marks another step in expanding its expert network and delivering high-quality, actionable wellness content. For more information, visit the Body+Mind website or follow upcoming articles featuring Denise Chakoian's expert insights.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Denise Chakoian?

Denise Chakoian is a certified fitness trainer specializing in strength training, injury prevention and sustainable wellness routines. She joins Body+Mind as one of six new expert contributors across different wellness niches.

What will Denise Chakoian contribute to Body+Mind?

She will provide expert advice and practical fitness insights to build realistic, long-term habits that support physical and mental health.

Why is this addition important for Body+Mind?

Her expertise strengthens Body+Mind's position among the leading voices in fitness and wellness, expanding its ability to deliver credible accessible and actionable health content to a wider audience.

About Body+Mind Magazine

Body+Mind Magazine is a digital wellness publication dedicated to providing readers with expert-backed content on health, fitness, beauty, and holistic wellness. The platform emphasizes credentialed contributors and evidence-based information. For more information, visit bodymind.com.

Media Contact

Mia Barnes, https://bodymind.com/, 1 (505) 289-2423, [email protected], https://bodymind.com/

SOURCE Body+Mind Magazine