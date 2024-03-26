Leading Washington Crisis PR Firm Red Banyan Hires Zach Klein as Senior Account Manager

Red Banyan, a top crisis public relations agency, has hired Zach Klein as a Senior Account Manager based in the agency's Washington, D.C. office. Zach will provide support for the firm's crisis strategic communications team, including media and communications campaigns.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Banyan, a crisis management firm focused on navigating complex, high-stakes communications issues, is pleased to announce the hiring of Zach Klein as Senior Account Manager. Based in Washington, D.C., Zach uses his political and PR expertise to assist clients in crisis management, brand enhancement, and content creation.
Zach began his career by working on congressional campaigns before transitioning into the agency world. He has worked with major corporations, advocacy organizations, trade associations, non-profits, and embassies, gaining invaluable experience in diverse communication landscapes.
Zach, a native of New York City, holds a bachelor's degree in History from Northwestern University,complemented by a minor in Political Science.
"I'm really looking forward to joining Red Banyan," Zach said. "The people working at Red Banyan are incredibly smart and motivated. The results they get for clients are inspiring and challenge me to be my best self."
"We are thrilled to welcome Zach to our team," said Red Banyan CEO Evan Nierman. "His dedication to excellence and his enthusiasm for delivering results align perfectly with our commitment to providing unparalleled service to our clients. With Zach on board, we look forward to continuing to deliver exceptional crisis communication solutions in the heart of the nation's capital."
Since its launch in late 2010, Red Banyan has continued to grow, establishing itself as one of the leading crisis PR agencies in the United States. Red Banyan provides crisis management, litigation support, media relations and other strategic communications services to a variety of national and global clients.
About Red Banyan
Red Banyan is a top crisis management firm focused on solving complex, highly sensitive and mission-critical communications challenges. Specializing in crisis communications, corporate public relations,government relations, and legal PR, Red Banyan provides an integrated approach to communications rooted in strategy. Learn more at https://redbanyan.com.
