Leading with Vision: Recognizing 2024's Trailblazers in Business Excellence

The BIG Awards for Business spotlight those whose innovative spirit, commitment to progress, and resilience are not only advancing their fields but inspiring a global movement. Congratulations to each of these exceptional winners—you are the driving force behind a brighter future. Post this

PEOPLE

Entrepreneur Award

Mohammed Vaid , CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

Executive of the Year

Michael J. Alkire , President and CEO, Premier, Inc

Brett Bouchy , CEO, Freedom Forever

Daniel Cane , CEO and Co-founder, ModMed

Robert Hayes , CEO and Co-founder, Athena

Ben Lamm , Founder and CEO, Colossal Biosciences

Moshe Morgenstern , ClO and Deputy to the CEO, Migdal Group

David Osborne , CEO, Caseware

Small Business Executive of the Year

Eddy Azad , CEO, Parsec Automation Corp.

Teresa Czubak , Chief People Officer, Madison Logic

Woman of the Year

Kia Chalmers , Head of Human Resources, OVHcloud US

Kim Grennan , Founder and CEO, Axle Eight

ORGANIZATIONS

Company of the Year

Aptive Environmental

Athena

Blue Compass RV

CData Software

Colossal Biosciences

DailyPay, Inc.

EarthLink

Freedom Forever

IPv4.Global

ModMed

Nature Fresh Farms®

Norstella

OVHcloud US

PURE Insurance

Sinomax USA

Stride, Inc.

Sun World

Green Company of the Year

ECL

Franklin Energy

Freedom Forever

Small Business of the Year

Advant-EDGE Solutions of Middle Atlantic, Inc

InAmerica International

Kraus Hamdani Aerospace

Optimum Media

SquareWorks Consulting

Target River

Start-up of the Year

Upfort

PRODUCTS

New Product of the Year

ADP® API Central

Carbon Loop Calculator

Datasite Intelligence

Dow - DOWSIL™ TC-6040 Thermal Conductive Encapsulant

eQVISION by Media Resources Inc.

Five9 GenAI Studio

impact.com/advocate

Marchex Sentiment Suite

S&P Capital IQ Pro Labs

Simplify Healthcare AI™

Skincare Pro- AI Simulation Technology for Aesthetic Treatments

Startek® Interaction Analytics

Sweet S'NAPSTM

Wolters Kluwer Beneficial Ownership Platform

Product of the Year

ageLOC® Tru Face® Peptide Retinol Complex

Agilysys Spa powered by guestsense.ai

BigHand Matter Pricing

Boost 100

Little Obsessions™ Organic Strawberries

Provider Copilot by Innovaccer

RUN Powered by ADP® (RUN) – A.I. Enabled Payroll & HR

S&P Capital IQ Pro

Sircon® for Carriers by Vertafore

SolarWinds Observability

TiVo OS™

Case Study of the Year

Dow - DOWSIL™ 7091 Adhesive Sealant & Graco E-Flo iQ Dispensing System

ModMed

Paysafe's Inside the Wallet

SOTI

Viettel Solutions - Digital Transformation Consulting Services

Green Product of the Year

First Student

A small group of companies, selected by judges, were also named "Finalist" in this year's award program, including: AuditBoard, Backflip, BigHand, BillingPlatform, Birdeye, Wolters Kluwer, Daversa Partners, IntelePeer, M-Files, PerfectGPT, fullthrottle.ai™, Simplify App Fabric™, Simpro Digital Forms, Paycom's Time-Off Requests featuring GONE ®, Vistatec and Wurl BrandDiscovery.

