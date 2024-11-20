Leading with Vision: Recognizing 2024's Trailblazers in Business Excellence

Business Intelligence Group announces the results of the 13th annual BIG Awards for Business
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a year defined by transformative ideas and groundbreaking achievements, the Business Intelligence Group is thrilled to announce the winners of the 2024 BIG Awards for Business. This prestigious annual program celebrates visionary leaders, standout products, and pioneering companies reshaping their industries and setting new standards.
"The BIG Awards for Business spotlight those whose innovative spirit, commitment to progress, and resilience are not only advancing their fields but inspiring a global movement," said Russ Fordyce, CEO of the Business Intelligence Group. "Congratulations to each of these exceptional winners—you are the driving force behind a brighter future."
PEOPLE
Entrepreneur Award
- Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare
Executive of the Year
- Michael J. Alkire, President and CEO, Premier, Inc
- Brett Bouchy, CEO, Freedom Forever
- Daniel Cane, CEO and Co-founder, ModMed
- Robert Hayes, CEO and Co-founder, Athena
- Ben Lamm, Founder and CEO, Colossal Biosciences
- Moshe Morgenstern, ClO and Deputy to the CEO, Migdal Group
- David Osborne, CEO, Caseware
Small Business Executive of the Year
- Eddy Azad, CEO, Parsec Automation Corp.
- Teresa Czubak, Chief People Officer, Madison Logic
Woman of the Year
- Kia Chalmers, Head of Human Resources, OVHcloud US
- Kim Grennan, Founder and CEO, Axle Eight
ORGANIZATIONS
Company of the Year
- Aptive Environmental
- Athena
- Blue Compass RV
- CData Software
- Colossal Biosciences
- DailyPay, Inc.
- EarthLink
- Freedom Forever
- IPv4.Global
- ModMed
- Nature Fresh Farms®
- Norstella
- OVHcloud US
- PURE Insurance
- Sinomax USA
- Stride, Inc.
- Sun World
Green Company of the Year
- ECL
- Franklin Energy
- Freedom Forever
Small Business of the Year
- Advant-EDGE Solutions of Middle Atlantic, Inc
- InAmerica International
- Kraus Hamdani Aerospace
- Optimum Media
- SquareWorks Consulting
- Target River
Start-up of the Year
- Upfort
PRODUCTS
New Product of the Year
- ADP® API Central
- Carbon Loop Calculator
- Datasite Intelligence
- Dow - DOWSIL™ TC-6040 Thermal Conductive Encapsulant
- eQVISION by Media Resources Inc.
- Five9 GenAI Studio
- impact.com/advocate
- Marchex Sentiment Suite
- S&P Capital IQ Pro Labs
- Simplify Healthcare AI™
- Skincare Pro- AI Simulation Technology for Aesthetic Treatments
- Startek® Interaction Analytics
- Sweet S'NAPSTM
- Wolters Kluwer Beneficial Ownership Platform
Product of the Year
- ageLOC® Tru Face® Peptide Retinol Complex
- Agilysys Spa powered by guestsense.ai
- BigHand Matter Pricing
- Boost 100
- Little Obsessions™ Organic Strawberries
- Provider Copilot by Innovaccer
- RUN Powered by ADP® (RUN) – A.I. Enabled Payroll & HR
- S&P Capital IQ Pro
- Sircon® for Carriers by Vertafore
- SolarWinds Observability
- TiVo OS™
Case Study of the Year
- Dow - DOWSIL™ 7091 Adhesive Sealant & Graco E-Flo iQ Dispensing System
- ModMed
- Paysafe's Inside the Wallet
- SOTI
- Viettel Solutions - Digital Transformation Consulting Services
Green Product of the Year
- First Student
A small group of companies, selected by judges, were also named "Finalist" in this year's award program, including: AuditBoard, Backflip, BigHand, BillingPlatform, Birdeye, Wolters Kluwer, Daversa Partners, IntelePeer, M-Files, PerfectGPT, fullthrottle.ai™, Simplify App Fabric™, Simpro Digital Forms, Paycom's Time-Off Requests featuring GONE ®, Vistatec and Wurl BrandDiscovery.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
Media Contact
Maria Jimenez, Business Intelligence Group LLC, 1 6095567712, [email protected], www.bintelligence.com
SOURCE Business Intelligence Group LLC; Business Intelligence Group LLC
Share this article