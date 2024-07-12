LeadingAge Maryland and LifeSpan Network Team Up to Reshape the Picture of Memory Care with Inaugural National Symposium

LeadingAge Maryland and LifeSpan Network host inaugural National Memory Care Symposium to provide resources and support to 120 aging services professionals keen to challenge and change misperceptions around memory care and cognitive decline.

SYKESVILLE, Md. and COLUMBIA, Md., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeadingAge Maryland and LifeSpan Network teamed up to reshape the picture of memory care with their inaugural National Memory Care Symposium July 8-9, 2024. Held at Ingleside at King Farm, a retirement community in Rockville, Maryland, the two-day event convened 120 aging services professionals keen to challenge and change the misperceptions surrounding memory care services and empower compassionate care for those navigating the challenges of cognitive decline.

The purpose of the National Memory Care Symposium is to create a national conversation about the next generation of services, approaches, and care for individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer's Disease and other forms of dementia. Leaders and program staff from life plan/continuing care retirement communities, assisted living communities, skilled nursing facilities, home care organizations, adult day programs, and other services participated in this event in the shadow of the nation's capital's vibrant summer attractions. Keynote speakers included Samuel "Sam" Simon of the Dementia Man documentary and Carrie Shaw, CEO of Embodied Labs, alongside 17 breakout sessions spearheaded by industry professionals.

"We are honored to present the first-ever National Memory Care Symposium, planned and presented in partnership with LeadingAge Maryland. This groundbreaking event revolutionized the way we approach memory care, offering unparalleled insights and innovative strategies to enhance the quality of life for seniors living with memory impairments," LifeSpan Network's President & CEO Kevin Heffner shared. "By bringing together experts, caregivers, and industry leaders, we were able to foster a collaborative environment that will drive advancements in care practices and ensure a brighter future for memory care. This symposium represents our continued unwavering commitment to excellence in senior care and our dedication to supporting families and communities affected by memory-related conditions."

LeadingAge Maryland's President & CEO Allison Roenigk Ciborowski shared a similar sentiment on the success of the event.

"Our commitment to supporting older adults and the organizations who serve them was highlighted at this event. This two-day symposium was the start of continued collaboration to help equip professionals to best support those living with dementia," Ciborowski said. "Reshaping the picture of memory care requires us to use new inclusive language about the work that we do, and to embrace new approaches and innovative models of support and care. LeadingAge Maryland and LifeSpan Network partnering on this event helps both associations maximize our efforts and enact changes for the betterment of our members and older adults in Maryland."

About LeadingAge Maryland

Established in 2012, LeadingAge Maryland's mission is to be the trusted voice for aging in Maryland and make the state a place where older adults have access to the services they need, when they need them, in the place they call home. A community of more than 150 not-for-profit aging services organizations provide healthcare, housing, and services to more than 20,000 older persons annually through continuing care retirement communities, affordable senior housing, assisted living, nursing homes, and home and community-based services. Learn how LeadingAge Maryland and their members are making Maryland a better place to grow old at leadingagemaryland.org.

About LifeSpan Network

LifeSpan Network is composed of LifeSpan, The Beacon Institute, and LifeSpan Products and Services (LPS). Lifespan Network represents more than 400 senior care providers in Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia. Providers and professionals involved in senior care turn to LifeSpan to keep informed of the latest legislation and trends in senior care with a team of dedicated lobbyists representing their interests in Annapolis, as well as to have opportunities to network with colleagues in the field. In addition, LifeSpan's Beacon Institute provides clinical and administrative education and training for senior care providers, both in its Columbia, Maryland classrooms and online. Lifespan's Products and Services group (LPS) provides discounts on products and services that senior care providers use every day. Learn more at lifespan-network.org

About Ingleside

Ingleside is a premier, charitable not-for-profit provider of comprehensive older adult opportunities in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. Based in Rockville, MD, Ingleside is the supporting organization for three CARF-accredited, SAGECare platinum LGBT cultural competency credentialed, not-for-profit life plan communities, and two not-for-profit affiliates. Ingleside's family of communities include Ingleside at Rock Creek (Washington, D.C.), Westminster at Lake Ridge (Lake Ridge, VA), and Ingleside at King Farm (Rockville, MD). Affiliates include Ingleside at Home, a home-based care program, and Westminster Ingleside Foundation, which supports the communities' charitable activities. Named a 2023 Best Workplaces in Aging Services™ by Great Place to Work®, Ingleside's mission is to provide strategic and operational leadership that enables our communities and affiliates to excel in their missions. For more information, visit www.inglesideonline.org.

