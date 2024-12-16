LeadingAge Maryland, Civic Works and Grace Medical Center Jointly Address Health and Addiction Needs in Affordable Senior Housing with EQUIP

"LeadingAge Maryland is doing critical work combating the opioid crisis in our city. ... Together, we are making great strides to protect and support some of our most vulnerable older residents," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said. Post this

"LeadingAge is doing critical work combating the opioid crisis in our city. Through partnerships like this one, supported by the West Baltimore Renaissance Foundation, my Administration — along with the Baltimore City Health Department and the Mayor's Office of Older Adult Affairs and Advocacy — is acting on our commitment to ensure Baltimore's older residents have access to vital resources and training opportunities. Together, we are making great strides to protect and support some of our most vulnerable older residents," Baltimore Mayor Brandon M. Scott said.

As project lead, LeadingAge Maryland is tapping its extensive network of partners to help support this initiative, including Behavioral Health System Baltimore's (BHSB) Maryland Harm Reduction Training Institute (MaHRTI), and Health Management Associates.

"BHSB is excited to partner with LeadingAge Maryland and is committed to addressing the opioid/overdose epidemic and meeting the needs of older adults navigating substance use disorders throughout our communities," Zach Kosinski, Director of Harm Reduction at BHSB said. "MaHRTI's train-the-trainer model will enhance staff knowledge and increase access to resources, thereby supporting prevention, recovery and overall wellness."

Liddy Garcia-Bunuel, Principal at Health Management Associates, will help LeadingAge Maryland with the program evaluation. She has worked nationally on harm reduction and overdose response efforts and is grateful to support this initiative in her own city.

"I'm delighted to come alongside LeadingAge in supporting our aging community struggling with addiction and creating a comprehensive program that trains and supports senior housing property staff, as well as provides residents with linkages and access to treatment and support," Garcia-Bunuel said.

Kurt Sommer, Executive Director of WBRF, shared the foundation's support of the initiative and the impact they hope to make. "Ultimately, the goal is to reduce overdose fatalities in affordable senior housing communities in Baltimore City as well as improve access to health and other services."

LeadingAge President & CEO Allison Ciborowski shared that the program has tremendous potential and once piloted and evaluated, could be deployed more broadly, reaching more senior housing communities struggling with the effects of the opioid crisis.

"With the pilot at affordable senior housing communities in Baltimore City, it has the potential to reach many others through the development of educational videos, train-the-trainer programs, resources, sample policies and procedures, and an implementation guide that helps housing providers who wish to support opioid harm reduction and reduce overdose fatalities," Ciborowski said.

About LeadingAge Maryland

Established in 2012, LeadingAge Maryland is a community of more than 150 not-for-profit aging services organizations that provide healthcare, housing, and services to more than 20,000 older persons annually through continuing care retirement communities, affordable senior housing, assisted living, nursing homes, and home and community-based services. Learn how LeadingAge Maryland and their members are making Maryland a better place to grow old at leadingagemaryland.org.

About West Baltimore Renaissance Foundation (WBRF)

WBRF is a 501c3 nonprofit charitable organization affiliated with LifeBridge Health with a mission to empower West Baltimore residents and communities through strategic investments that expand services, amenities, and opportunities that lead to a lasting impact on health and quality of life. Learn more about WBRF at www.lifebridgehealth.org/partners/west-baltimore-renaissance-foundation.

About Civic Works

Civic Works is a Baltimore-based nonprofit that was founded in 1993 with a mission to strengthen communities and promote equity for people of all ages through education, skills development and community service. Learn more about Civic Works at www.civicworks.com.

About Grace Medical Center

Grace Medical Center, formerly Bon Secours Hospital, has provided healthcare services to the West Baltimore community for more than 100 years. As part of LifeBridge Health's commitment to this mission, we continue to provide the highest level of care regardless of socioeconomic status or ability to pay. Learn more at www.lifebridgehealth.org.

