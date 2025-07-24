LeadingAge partners with ICAA for Active Aging Week 2025: Celebrating the contributions and spirit of older adults

"We're thrilled to welcome LeadingAge as a partner. Their commitment to innovation and support for older adults, wherever they call home, aligns perfectly with our mission to promote wellness and purpose at every age." Post this

The two organizations will collaborate on Active Aging Week 2025 (Presented by Humana) to broaden the event's reach across the United States and promote healthy, engaged aging in more communities.

Now in its 22nd year, Active Aging Week is a worldwide initiative that honors the spirit and contributions of older adults while encouraging active lifestyles and changing perceptions of aging. In 2024, over 5,000 organizations across 14 countries hosted more than 20,000 events, engaging over one million participants—a clear reflection of the movement's expanding influence.

Tapping the enthusiasm of residents at its thousands of member organizations nationwide, LeadingAge will help drive even greater participation in 2025. "Active Aging Week is more than just a celebration; it's a movement that redefines aging and showcases the vital role older adults play in our communities," said Colin Milner, CEO and Founder of ICAA. "We're thrilled to welcome LeadingAge as a partner. Their commitment to innovation and support for older adults, wherever they call home, aligns perfectly with our mission to promote wellness and purpose at every age."

"We value the contributions of older adults and strive to expand possibilities for aging," said Katie Smith Sloan, President and CEO of LeadingAge. "Active Aging Week reflects that mission by fostering connection, well-being, and joy in aging. We're proud to stand with ICAA in championing older adults and helping to build inclusive, positive communities."

Active Aging Week 2025, presented by Humana, will take place October 6 – October 12, with events hosted in a wide range of settings, from senior living communities and wellness centers to libraries, YMCAs, fitness clubs, and city parks. Activities may include health fairs, fitness classes, cultural events, intergenerational programs, and community service projects, each designed to bring people of all ages together in celebration of aging well.

Active Aging Week invites everyone to celebrate aging, embrace wellness, and recognize the vibrant contributions of older adults in our world.

