LeadingAge Partners with ICAA for Active Aging Week 2026

LeadingAge, representing more than 5,300 nonprofit and mission-driven aging services providers, will support Active Aging Week 2026, presented by Humana, in partnership with the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA). The collaboration aims to expand participation nationwide by encouraging organizations to host programs and events that celebrate positive aging and promote the health, wellbeing, purpose, and social connection of older adults.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA) is pleased to announce that LeadingAge will support Active Aging Week 2026, presented by Humana, helping expand participation in one of the world's largest celebrations of positive aging.

LeadingAge, the Washington, D.C.-based association representing more than 5,300 nonprofit and mission-driven providers of aging services, will work with ICAA to encourage organizations across the United States to participate in Active Aging Week and celebrate the contributions and potential of older adults through programs and events that promote health, wellbeing, purpose, and connection.

Now in its 24rd year, Active Aging Week is an international campaign dedicated to changing society's perceptions of aging by celebrating the abilities, achievements, and possibilities of older adults. In 2025, more than 5,000 organizations across 14 countries hosted over 20,000 events, engaging more than one million participants and demonstrating the growing global momentum behind active aging.

Through its extensive network of member organizations, LeadingAge will help inspire participation and encourage communities nationwide to recognize the many ways older adults continue to contribute, lead, and thrive.

"Active Aging Week is more than a celebration—it's a global movement that challenges outdated perceptions of aging and highlights the important contributions older adults make every day," said Colin Milner, CEO and Founder of ICAA. "We're grateful for LeadingAge's continued support in helping expand the reach of Active Aging Week and inspiring more organizations to create opportunities for older adults to live active, engaged, and purposeful lives."

"We're proud to stand with ICAA in expanding the possibilities for aging once again," said Katie Smith Sloan, president and CEO of LeadingAge. "The week reflects our shared commitment to promoting wellbeing, meaningful engagement, and communities where older adults can continue to contribute, connect, and thrive."

Active Aging Week 2026, presented by Humana, will take place October 5–11, with events hosted in senior living communities, wellness centers, YMCAs, parks and recreation departments, libraries, fitness centers, healthcare organizations, and community venues around the world. Activities may include health fairs, fitness classes, educational seminars, cultural events, intergenerational programs, volunteer projects, and social gatherings designed to celebrate aging well.

Active Aging Week invites organizations and individuals alike to celebrate aging, embrace wellness, and recognize the invaluable contributions and potential of older adults.

About LeadingAge:

We represent more than 5,300 nonprofit and mission-driven aging services providers serving older adults and touching millions of lives every day. From our national headquarters in Washington, DC, and in collaboration with our state partners representing members active in 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico, we use advocacy, education, applied research, and community-building to make America a better place to grow old. Our membership encompasses the entire continuum of aging services, including skilled nursing, assisted living, memory care, affordable housing, retirement communities, adult day programs, hospice, Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), and home-based care. We bring together the most inventive minds in the field to lead and innovate solutions that support older adults wherever they call home. For more information, visit leadingage.org.

About Active Aging Week, presented by Humana

www.activeagingweek.com

Active Aging Week, established by the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA) in 2003, is an annual weeklong campaign dedicated to celebrating the positive aspects of aging and promoting the benefits of leading an active, healthy lifestyle regardless of age or health status. Presented by Humana, the event showcases the abilities of older adults and their valuable contributions to society, while also highlighting role models who lead the way in active aging.

The overarching goal of Active Aging Week is to challenge society's negative perceptions of aging by demonstrating that individuals over 50 can thrive in all areas of life, including physical, social, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, vocational, and environmental domains. Host organizations—including senior living communities, fitness centers, health clubs, and community groups—organize a wide range of accessible, fun, and inclusive events tailored to older adults. These activities, often provided at little or no cost, are designed to encourage older adults to engage in wellness activities and exercise in safe, supportive environments.

About Humana

Humana Inc. is committed to putting health first – for our teammates, our customers, and our company. Through our Humana insurance services, and our CenterWell health care services, we strive to make it easier for the millions of people we serve to achieve their best health – delivering the care and service they need, when they need it. These efforts are leading to a better quality of life for people with Medicare, Medicaid, families, individuals, military service personnel, and communities at large. Learn more about what we offer at Humana.com and at CenterWell.com.

About the International Council on Active Aging (ICAA)

The International Council on Active Aging® (ICAA) is the professional association that leads, connects and defines the active-aging industry. ICAA serves member organizations in 57 countries that support the health, wellbeing and quality of life of older adults. Through research, education, publications, conferences, standards and strategic initiatives, ICAA helps organizations create wellness cultures that improve health span, engagement and organizational performance. Learn more at www.icaa.cc.

Media Contact

Colin Milner, International Council on Activ, 1 6047634595, [email protected], International Council on Activ

Colin Milner, International Council on Activ, 1 6047634595, [email protected], International Council on Activ

SOURCE International Council on Active Aging