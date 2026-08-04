LeadProof Launches Independently Verifiable, Tamper-Evident Certification of Consumer Consent for Leads and Calls

New certification platform proves what a consumer was actually shown and did at the moment of consent — without session replay — and lets anyone independently verify it, whether they generate, sell, or buy the lead.
DENVER, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeadOpera LLC today announced the public launch of LeadProof™ (www.leadproof.ai), a consent-certification platform that produces a tamper-evident, independently verifiable record of what a consumer was shown and did at the moment they consented to be contacted — for both web-form leads and phone calls.
Businesses that generate, sell, or buy consumer leads — in insurance, legal, home services, financial services, and beyond — are increasingly required to prove, sometimes years later, that a specific consumer gave valid consent at a specific time under specific terms. Many existing approaches depend on recording and replaying the consumer's on-page session — a method that has itself drawn a wave of "wiretapping" class actions under state privacy laws like California's Invasion of Privacy Act (CIPA) and Pennsylvania's wiretap statute (WESCA) — and still can't show whether the disclosures behind that consent have since changed.
LeadProof takes a different approach. At the moment of consent, it seals the exact consent content, the linked disclosure documents, behavioral and fraud signals, and a third-party trusted timestamp into a single cryptographic record. It then independently re-archives the chain of documents that consent depends on and can detect drift in them over time. Every certificate can be verified by anyone — a buyer, an auditor, or a court — at www.leadproof.ai/verify, with no account required.
Key capabilities:
- Certify web forms and calls — one platform for both lead types, on the same verifiable record.
- No session replay — LeadProof seals what was shown and done without recording or reconstructing the user's session.
- Verify before you pay — buyers can check whether a lead matches a phone number against a certificate using only hashed identifiers, exposing no personal data.
- Court-ready evidence — sealed, independently verifiable evidence packages and cryptographically signed attestations.
- Drift detection — see whether the disclosures behind a consent record have changed since capture.
"I spent 15 years in security and now nearly a decade in performance marketing, and one principle carried across both: evidence a third party can't independently verify invites scrutiny and fails the moment a dispute lands," said Cyle Coffman, founder of LeadOpera LLC. "LeadProof is a new, patent-pending method with no real equivalent — it seals consent into a tamper-evident record a court, regulator, or buyer can recompute on their own, for forms and calls, without recording the consumer's screen. It's a game-changer in helping our customers prove compliance — whether they generate leads for their own campaigns, sell them, or buy them, every lead carries proof they can stand behind."
LeadProof uses a patent-pending certification method and is available now with usage-based pricing. LeadProof is a proprietary product and service of LeadOpera LLC, a Colorado limited liability company.
About LeadOpera LLC
LeadOpera LLC builds infrastructure for provable, compliant performance marketing. Its first product, LeadProof™, certifies consumer consent for leads and calls. Learn more at www.leadproof.ai. Media resources and a downloadable press kit are available at www.leadproof.ai/press.
A LeadProof certificate is a tamper-evident technical record — not a determination of legal or regulatory compliance, and not legal advice.
Media Contact
Cyle Coffman, LeadOpera LLC, 1 3038824347, [email protected], https://www.leadproof.ai/
SOURCE LeadOpera LLC
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