LeadProof Launches Independently Verifiable, Tamper-Evident Certification of Consumer Consent for Leads and Calls

Evidence a third party can't independently verify invites scrutiny and fails the moment a dispute lands. — Cyle Coffman, Founder, LeadOpera LLC Post this

LeadProof takes a different approach. At the moment of consent, it seals the exact consent content, the linked disclosure documents, behavioral and fraud signals, and a third-party trusted timestamp into a single cryptographic record. It then independently re-archives the chain of documents that consent depends on and can detect drift in them over time. Every certificate can be verified by anyone — a buyer, an auditor, or a court — at www.leadproof.ai/verify, with no account required.

Key capabilities:

Certify web forms and calls — one platform for both lead types, on the same verifiable record.

No session replay — LeadProof seals what was shown and done without recording or reconstructing the user's session.

Verify before you pay — buyers can check whether a lead matches a phone number against a certificate using only hashed identifiers, exposing no personal data.

Court-ready evidence — sealed, independently verifiable evidence packages and cryptographically signed attestations.

Drift detection — see whether the disclosures behind a consent record have changed since capture.

"I spent 15 years in security and now nearly a decade in performance marketing, and one principle carried across both: evidence a third party can't independently verify invites scrutiny and fails the moment a dispute lands," said Cyle Coffman, founder of LeadOpera LLC. "LeadProof is a new, patent-pending method with no real equivalent — it seals consent into a tamper-evident record a court, regulator, or buyer can recompute on their own, for forms and calls, without recording the consumer's screen. It's a game-changer in helping our customers prove compliance — whether they generate leads for their own campaigns, sell them, or buy them, every lead carries proof they can stand behind."

LeadProof uses a patent-pending certification method and is available now with usage-based pricing. LeadProof is a proprietary product and service of LeadOpera LLC, a Colorado limited liability company.

About LeadOpera LLC

LeadOpera LLC builds infrastructure for provable, compliant performance marketing. Its first product, LeadProof™, certifies consumer consent for leads and calls. Learn more at www.leadproof.ai. Media resources and a downloadable press kit are available at www.leadproof.ai/press.

A LeadProof certificate is a tamper-evident technical record — not a determination of legal or regulatory compliance, and not legal advice.

Media Contact

Cyle Coffman, LeadOpera LLC, 1 3038824347, [email protected], https://www.leadproof.ai/

SOURCE LeadOpera LLC