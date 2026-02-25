LeadQuizzes Relaunches With New Platform, AI Builder, and Smarter Lead Scoring -- 9.5M+ Leads Generated and Counting

"This isn't a feature update — it's a new LeadQuizzes," said Adil Berdai, Founder & CEO. "AI builds your funnel. Lead scoring qualifies your prospects. Your CRM gets sales-ready leads — automatically." Post this

"This isn't a feature update — it's a new LeadQuizzes," said Adil Berdai, Founder & CEO. "We rebuilt the platform from the ground up. The AI builder gets marketers live in minutes. The lead scoring tells them exactly who's worth a follow-up. And it all flows straight into their CRM. No extra tools, no duct tape."

What's New:

AI-Powered Builder: Generate complete lead quizzes — from a single text prompt. Minutes, not hours.

Smarter Lead Scoring: Every response feeds a real-time scoring engine that qualifies, segments, and tags leads automatically — so sales teams see ranked prospects, not raw submissions.

Deep CRM Sync: Native integrations with HubSpot, ActiveCampaign, Mailchimp, Salesforce, and Shopify. Scored data hits the CRM the moment a lead completes. Leads get updated when lead take another quiz to further qualify them within the funnel.

Rebuilt Mobile Experience: Fully redesigned respondent UI for frictionless quiz completion on any device — protecting the completion rates that make lead data reliable.

Qualification Analytics: Real-time reporting on which questions predict high-value outcomes, where prospects drop off, and how scores track to downstream conversion.

9.5 Million Leads and Growing

The platform's track record speaks for itself. Agency Gecko Squared turned quiz-qualified leads into $800,000 in new business. GothRider Coffee captured 75,000 leads through a single funnel. Fit Father Project adds 2,000 qualified leads per month. Across the board, users report conversion rates 300–500% higher than static forms.

Availability & Pricing

Available today at leadquizzes.com. Startup ($13/month), Standard ($49/month), Pro ($99/month), Premium ($249/month). All plans include AI builder and lead scoring. 14-day free trial, no credit card required.

About LeadQuizzes

Founded in 2014, Miami, FL. LeadQuizzes is a lead qualification and generation platform serving 20,000+ customers — from solo-preneurs to agencies — across coaching, health & wellness, eCommerce, real estate, SaaS, and financial services. The platform has powered 9.5 million+ leads through AI-driven content creation and built-in lead scoring.

Media Contact

Adil Berdai, LeadQuizzes, 1 7089816646, [email protected], https://leadquizzes.com

SOURCE LeadQuizzes