LeadQuizzes Relaunches With New Platform, AI Builder, and Smarter Lead Scoring -- 9.5M+ Leads Generated and Counting

CHICAGO, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LeadQuizzes, the lead qualification and generation platform behind 9.5 million leads for its 20,000+ customers worldwide, today unveiled the largest relaunch in its history. The update delivers a fully redesigned platform, an AI-powered builder that creates complete lead generation funnels from a single prompt, enhanced lead scoring, and native integrations with HubSpot, Salesforce, ActiveCampaign, and 1,000+ tools via Zapier.
The relaunch addresses a simple reality: capturing an email isn't enough. Marketers need to know who's ready to buy — at the moment of engagement. Most tools still separate lead capture from lead qualification, forcing teams to stitch together multiple platforms. LeadQuizzes now unifies both — capture, score, segment, and route — under one login.
"This isn't a feature update — it's a new LeadQuizzes," said Adil Berdai, Founder & CEO. "We rebuilt the platform from the ground up. The AI builder gets marketers live in minutes. The lead scoring tells them exactly who's worth a follow-up. And it all flows straight into their CRM. No extra tools, no duct tape."
What's New:
- AI-Powered Builder: Generate complete lead quizzes — from a single text prompt. Minutes, not hours.
- Smarter Lead Scoring: Every response feeds a real-time scoring engine that qualifies, segments, and tags leads automatically — so sales teams see ranked prospects, not raw submissions.
- Deep CRM Sync: Native integrations with HubSpot, ActiveCampaign, Mailchimp, Salesforce, and Shopify. Scored data hits the CRM the moment a lead completes. Leads get updated when lead take another quiz to further qualify them within the funnel.
- Rebuilt Mobile Experience: Fully redesigned respondent UI for frictionless quiz completion on any device — protecting the completion rates that make lead data reliable.
- Qualification Analytics: Real-time reporting on which questions predict high-value outcomes, where prospects drop off, and how scores track to downstream conversion.
9.5 Million Leads and Growing
The platform's track record speaks for itself. Agency Gecko Squared turned quiz-qualified leads into $800,000 in new business. GothRider Coffee captured 75,000 leads through a single funnel. Fit Father Project adds 2,000 qualified leads per month. Across the board, users report conversion rates 300–500% higher than static forms.
Availability & Pricing
Available today at leadquizzes.com. Startup ($13/month), Standard ($49/month), Pro ($99/month), Premium ($249/month). All plans include AI builder and lead scoring. 14-day free trial, no credit card required.
About LeadQuizzes
Founded in 2014, Miami, FL. LeadQuizzes is a lead qualification and generation platform serving 20,000+ customers — from solo-preneurs to agencies — across coaching, health & wellness, eCommerce, real estate, SaaS, and financial services. The platform has powered 9.5 million+ leads through AI-driven content creation and built-in lead scoring.
