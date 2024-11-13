LeadsNavi Launches Global AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform, Empowering SMBs with Real-Time Lead Generation and Customer Insights

LeadsNavi's AI-powered lead generation platform is now available globally, offering SMBs real-time customer insights and precise lead identification to boost sales efficiency. With advanced technology and a risk-free trail, businesses can optimize their customer outreach and transform their lead generation process.

SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- November 2023 - LeadsNavi has officially launched its advanced B2B SaaS+AI platform designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with efficient, real-time lead generation and customer insights on a global scale. Using data-driven technology and IP recognition, LeadsNavi helps businesses turn website visitors into actionable leads, enabling more targeted and effective customer acquisition strategies.

Core Features and Advantages