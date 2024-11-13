LeadsNavi Launches Global AI-Powered Lead Generation Platform, Empowering SMBs with Real-Time Lead Generation and Customer Insights

LeadsNavi's AI-powered lead generation platform is now available globally, offering SMBs real-time customer insights and precise lead identification to boost sales efficiency. With advanced technology and a risk-free trail, businesses can optimize their customer outreach and transform their lead generation process.
SINGAPORE, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- November 2023 - LeadsNavi has officially launched its advanced B2B SaaS+AI platform designed to empower small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with efficient, real-time lead generation and customer insights on a global scale. Using data-driven technology and IP recognition, LeadsNavi helps businesses turn website visitors into actionable leads, enabling more targeted and effective customer acquisition strategies.
Core Features and Advantages
- Accurate Visitor Identification and Lead Matching: Using an extensive, data-rich global database, LeadsNavi accurately identifies website visitors and matches them with high-quality, verified contact information. This transforms anonymous site visits into actionable leads, enabling businesses to connect with potential clients at the right time.
- AI-Powered Similar Customer Recommendations: Beyond lead identification, LeadsNavi's AI analyzes visitor profiles and behavior, expanding potential connections and opening up new opportunities for targeted engagement.
- Real-Time Data Insights and Filtering: LeadsNavi's real-time visitor tracking automatically filters out irrelevant traffic, such as ISPs, and provides verified company data, empowering businesses to act promptly on high-potential leads.
- Conversion-Optimized Lead Management: With rapid lead identification and optimized follow-up tools, LeadsNavi supports SMBs in refining their outreach, improving conversions rates, and driving measurable growth.
Experience LeadsNavi for Free
To introduce businesses to the platform's benefits, LeadsNavi offers an extended 2-month free trial, in addition to the standard 14-day free trial. Start your free trail at LeadsNavi.com to explore how the platform can transform your customer acquisition process.
About LeadsNavi
LeadsNavi is a Singapore-based, VC-backed data service provider specializing in AI-driven, multi-channel integration and enterprise information verification for global B2B companies. With innovative SaaS+AI technology, LeadsNavi delivers seamless customer identification and business development support, helping companies achieve sustainable growth across global markets.
Contact Information
Ara Chang, Global Marketing Manager, LeadsNavi
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 929-353-2666
Website: www.leadsNavi.com
Media Contact
Ara Chng, LeadsNavi, 1 9293532666, [email protected], https://www.leadsnavi.com/
SOURCE LeadsNavi
