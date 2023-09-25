Leadspace Earns Multiple High Performer Awards for G2 Fall Grid Reports 2023

"With Leadspace, sales and marketing teams have the industry's best buyer profile and then can prioritize and laser target the accounts and buyers who are both most likely and ready to buy their product. Our customers see results." Tweet this

G2 reviewers recognize Leadspace for its superior solution with notable recent feedback from enterprise customers including

"Allows me to find the most detailed, accurate and consolidated buyer profile details."

"Leadspace helps with ABM motion."

"With Leadspace analytics I discovered new opportunities."

To learn more about what Leadspace users have to say or leave a review, visit G2's Leadspace review page.

This report is based on ratings by business professionals. Leadspace received user reviews and responses for each of the relationship-related questions to qualify for inclusion in the results index.

About Leadspace

Leadspace™ takes the guesswork out of B2B revenue for companies like Microsoft, Salesforce and Gong by targeting the fewest number of companies with the highest odds of closeable business. The Leadspace Drive Platform™ is fueled by the best B2B profiles in the industry— more than 200M companies and 600M people. Revenue Radar™ applies four-signal AI targeting to narrow the target by focusing on companies with a 2X, 6X or even 12X chance of closing. More than 25 thousand sales and marketing professionals use the Drive platform to build and operationalize their total addressable market (TAM), identify their ideal customer profile (ICP) and optimize their campaigns with fit, intent and persona models. Sales and marketing teams use Leadspace to give them a competitive edge so they know who their best customers are, understand their whitespace opportunities, and can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing programs. To learn more, please visit http://www.leadspace.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Media Contact

Felix Serna, Leadspace, 408-504-6246, [email protected], www.leadspace.com

SOURCE Leadspace