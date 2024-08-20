Leadspace Named a Strong Performer in B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms, Q3 2024 report by Independent Research Firm

"If you are aiming at the wrong target, all the orchestration in the world is meaningless. Leadspace is committed to providing B2B organizations with the most advanced data management and AI-driven insights to take the guesswork out of sales and marketing." - Marge Breya, CEO, Leadspace Post this

Our Key Highlights About Leadspace From the Report:

Advanced Buyer Targeting: Leadspace was recognized for its capabilities in buyer profiling and AI-driven audience segmentation. The Leadspace platform excels in resolving and matching individually addressable audiences to known or inferred buying groups, enabling precise targeting and personalized engagement strategies.

Data Management and Unification: Leadspace was given the highest score possible in the data management criterion, and scored very well on its hygiene, and unification capabilities, according to the report. The platform integrates and unifies first-, second-, and third-party data sources to create comprehensive customer profiles, facilitating effective engagement and data-driven decision-making.

Vision: The report also cited Leadspace's vision for self-driving campaigns and revenue automation, aligning well with Forrester's vision of adaptive marketing programs.

Customer Care and Strategic Alignment: Reference customers highlighted Leadspace's robust data modeling, customer care, and strategic alignment capabilities.

"We are honored to be recognized as a Strong Performer. Targeting is everything when it comes to revenue marketing. Leadspace's data management and audience segmentation capabilities deliver best-in-class targeting and sets us apart from the competition." said Marge Breya, CEO of Leadspace. "If you are aiming at the wrong target, all the orchestration in the world is meaningless. Leadspace is committed to providing B2B organizations with the most advanced data management and AI-driven insights to take the guesswork out of sales and marketing."

Please access the Forrester Wave: B2B Revenue Marketing Platforms, Q3 2024 report on the Forrester website.

For more information about Leadspace and its innovative B2B revenue marketing solutions, visit http://www.leadspace.com.

