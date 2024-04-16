Leadspace Named a Strong Performer in Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 Analyst Evaluation

Leadspace Is Uniquely Positioned as a CDP Provider Built to Win a Bake-Off
SAN FRANCISCO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Leadspace, announced that independent research firm Forrester cited Leadspace as a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 report. In this evaluation, Leadspace received the highest score possible in the Data Discovery capabilities, Data Management and Vision criteria. The report also noted that "Leadspace has one of the largest B2B databases in this evaluation" and "is an intriguing choice for customers looking for a data unification and demand generation partner that could also become their primary source for B2B data."
The Forrester research report evaluated the 14 most significant providers on 28 different criteria. The report shows how each provider measures up and helps marketing, sales, and operations professionals select the right one for their needs.
Traditional approaches are riddled with obstacles including siloed data, discrepancy among data sources, and the need for manual deduping and updating. To make matters worse, sales and marketing often operate from different data. Leadspace uses AI to provide a unique combination of data sources, data unification and profiling to enable sales and marketing teams to build accurate, dynamic, and unified buyer profiles to better visualize territories; identify the best-performing market segments; and understand sales whitespace by targeting accounts and personas with the highest revenue potential. The result is improved sales conversion rates, quality ABM target accounts and better marketing ROI at half the cost.
"Great B2B data is at the heart of territory planning, account-based marketing, campaigns and automation of the demand funnel," said Marge Breya, President of Leadspace. "It's true that we have one of the largest databases in the world. But that's not all. Our ROI advantage is in Leadspace-developed AI models that profile and prioritize the companies and people that are revenue-ready for sales and marketing."
The Leadspace Drive Platform
The Leadpace Drive platform uses over 30+ embedded third-party sources; 8K+ intent topics; 3K+ tech install data across 90 categories and provides:
- Profiles for 700M contacts, 200M companies and buying centers–multi sourced and continuously updated
- AI-driven fit, persona and intent cross-signal analysis with confidence scores, so sales believes
- Firmographic, technographic and intent data integrated into each profile.
- Automatic ingestion and unification of first-party data
- Full ICP and TAM discovery and exploration
- Premier lead-to-account matching
- Premium offerings, including 120M+ mobile numbers
- DUNS and personal email matching
- Data health reports and TAM analytics
- Full CRM and MAP integrations
Learn More
You can get your copy of The Forrester Wave: Marketing and Sales Data Providers for B2B, Q1 2024 report here.
About Leadspace
Leadspace is the world's #1 B2B Customer Data Platform (CDP). The company powers leading enterprises like Microsoft, Salesforce and Nvidia to find, create and accelerate closeable business. The Leadspace Drive platform uses tens of thousands of buying data signals to build and operationalize a company's total addressable market (TAM), ideal customer profile (ICP), fit, intent and engagement models. Sales and marketing teams use the platform to give them a competitive edge so they know who their best customers are, understand their whitespace opportunities, and can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing programs. To learn more, visit Leadspace.com, connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
SOURCE Leadspace
Share this article