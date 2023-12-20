Leadspace Ranked Highest in Identity Resolution and Profiles criterion

"Identity Resolution and Profiling are the backbone of sales and marketing. And our customers are proof of the power of the Leadspace Drive platform. Their results include improved sales conversion rates and better marketing ROI—at half the cost." Post this

"We are pleased to have Forrester identify Leadspace a strong performer among CDP vendors in their evaluation," said Marge Breya, President of Leadspace. "Identity Resolution and Profiling are the backbone of sales and marketing. And our customers are proof of the power of the Leadspace Drive platform. Their results include improved sales conversion rates and better marketing ROI—at half the cost."

This Forrester Wave report evaluated 8 top vendors in the CDP market. When considering a B2B CDP Forrester recommends that customers should look for providers that:

Offer real-time data unification and identity resolution.

Support buying groups and have buying groups expanded capabilities on the roadmap.

Use AI for insights, journey mapping, and next best action.

The Forrester Wave report notes that, "Leadspace's CDP demonstrates strong capabilities in data management and unification, complemented by the inclusion of valuable second- and third-party data."

The report goes on to say, "Reference customers highlight the company's proficiency in consolidating disparate data sources, aligning, and unifying them under a unique "golden record" for each account and enriching the data set with critical industry-specific information."

In summary of its profile of Leadspace, Forrester writes, "Leadspace's CDP is best suited for organizations looking to automate lead routing and improve self-service audience building, especially those dealing with complex buying cycles."

To download The Forrester Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q4 2023, please visit Leadspace.com.

About Leadspace

Leadspace™ takes the guesswork out of B2B revenue for companies like Microsoft, Salesforce and Gong by targeting the fewest number of companies with the highest odds of closeable business. The Leadspace Drive Platform™ is fueled by the best B2B profiles in the industry— more than 200M companies and 600M people. Revenue Radar™ applies four-signal AI targeting to narrow the target by focusing on companies with a 2X, 6X or even 12X chance of closing. More than 25 thousand sales and marketing professionals use the Drive platform to build and operationalize their total addressable market (TAM), identify their ideal customer profile (ICP) and optimize their campaigns with fit, intent and persona models. Sales and marketing teams use Leadspace to give them a competitive edge so they know who their best customers are, understand their whitespace opportunities, and can dramatically improve the effectiveness of their sales and marketing programs. To learn more, please visit Leadspace.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

