Leadspace Ranked Highest in Identity Resolution and Profiles criterion

SAN FRANCISCO , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leadspace, the leading B2B revenue automation company, today announced that independent research firm Forrester cited Leadspace as a strong performer in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q4 2023. Leadspace received the highest scores possible across all vendors in three criteria: Identity Resolution and Profiles, Implementation and Professional Services, and Adoption. Leadspace also scored among the top two in the Data Integration and Sources criterion.
Identity Resolution and Profiles are the backbone of revenue targeting, and revenue targeting is the backbone of sales and marketing. It is the ability to both build a detailed and up-to-date company/person profile and to operationally match inbound interest to a company or the person and company they work for in real time. The Leadspace Drive platform does just this, allowing sales and marketing teams to build accurate, dynamic, and unified buyer profiles to better visualize territories; identify the best-performing market segments; and understand sales whitespace by targeting accounts and personas with the highest revenue potential. It is purpose-built for the vast majority of enterprises who have multiple business units, multiple products and, as a result, complex buying cycles.
"We are pleased to have Forrester identify Leadspace a strong performer among CDP vendors in their evaluation," said Marge Breya, President of Leadspace. "Identity Resolution and Profiling are the backbone of sales and marketing. And our customers are proof of the power of the Leadspace Drive platform. Their results include improved sales conversion rates and better marketing ROI—at half the cost."
This Forrester Wave report evaluated 8 top vendors in the CDP market. When considering a B2B CDP Forrester recommends that customers should look for providers that:
- Offer real-time data unification and identity resolution.
- Support buying groups and have buying groups expanded capabilities on the roadmap.
- Use AI for insights, journey mapping, and next best action.
The Forrester Wave report notes that, "Leadspace's CDP demonstrates strong capabilities in data management and unification, complemented by the inclusion of valuable second- and third-party data."
The report goes on to say, "Reference customers highlight the company's proficiency in consolidating disparate data sources, aligning, and unifying them under a unique "golden record" for each account and enriching the data set with critical industry-specific information."
In summary of its profile of Leadspace, Forrester writes, "Leadspace's CDP is best suited for organizations looking to automate lead routing and improve self-service audience building, especially those dealing with complex buying cycles."
To download The Forrester Wave™: B2B Customer Data Platforms, Q4 2023, please visit Leadspace.com.
