Lean Greens Launches Collagen Greens Powder to Close UK 5-a-Day Gap

With 83% of UK adults missing their 5-a-day, Collagen Greens offers a simple, realistic way to help close the nation's nutrient gap.

For more than a decade, Lean Greens has helped busy people stay on track with their nutrition without the overwhelm of meal prepping, juicing, or forcing down vegetables they don't enjoy. Collagen Greens builds on that legacy by combining the brand's well-known food-based greens blend, including spinach, barley grass, spirulina, alfalfa, carrot and blueberry powders, with 4g of hydrolysed collagen and 4g of creatine monohydrate per serving.

The formula is built for adults who want a realistic, doable way to support their daily wellbeing and energy, especially those who know they "should eat better" but struggle to stay consistent.

"Most people aren't lacking knowledge, they're lacking time," says Lean Greens co-founder Tim Goodwin. "The NDNS showed that 83 percent of adults still don't manage 5-a-day. Collagen Greens is designed for those people, the ones who want to feel healthier but live in the real world, not inside a perfect meal plan."

Unlike many greens supplements padded with synthetic vitamins or ultra-long ingredient lists, Lean Greens keeps things simple: naturally dehydrated plant powders with no synthetic vitamin fortification and no unnecessary filler compounds.

Collagen Greens is available exclusively at LeanGreens.com, with options for one-time purchase or subscription for customers looking to lock in a daily habit.

Founded in 2012, Lean Greens is a UK wellness brand focused on making healthy habits genuinely achievable. Its straight-talking approach and "real life first" philosophy have earned the trust of thousands of customers who rely on products like Lean Greens, Drift Off, Amber Boost, Good Fats, Billions, and now Collagen Greens.

Tim Goodwin, Lean Greens, 44 07454191912, [email protected], https://leangreens.com

