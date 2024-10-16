LeanProject is Now Midion, Mobilizing Teams and Building Results

"Our rebrand to Midion underscores our growth and transformation over the last 25 years. We've moved beyond our original focus on lean tools to becoming a trusted partner that helps clients build successful teams that can achieve real success in the built environment." Post this

"Our rebrand to Midion underscores our growth and transformation over the last 25 years," said Jason Klous, Principal at Midion. "We've moved beyond our original focus on lean tools to becoming a trusted partner that helps clients build successful teams that can achieve real success in the built environment."

Midion, derived from an ancient language meaning togetherness in action, reflects the company's core belief in collaboration. While the name and visual identity are new, the company's mission remains the same: to drive positive project outcomes by building strong, world-class teams that can navigate the complex project environment.

For existing clients, this rebrand signals Midion's continued commitment to helping them complete projects on time, on budget, and achieve the project's business goals. By emphasizing people-centered processes and effective collaboration, Midion ensures that every project benefits from seamless teamwork and expert strategy.

"Midion's approach has been a game-changer for us," said Katie Coulson, Senior Vice President of Skanska USA and a longstanding partner of the company. "Their ability to align our teams and keep complex projects on track has consistently delivered outstanding results."

Alongside the name change, Midion has updated its visual identity to better reflect its modern approach and innovative methods. The new logo and branding elements symbolize precision, collaboration, and forward-thinking solutions in the built environment.

Looking forward, Midion is committed to staying at the forefront of industry innovation and continuously refining its approach to project delivery. "Our focus is on helping our clients adapt to the evolving demands of the construction industry," added Klaus Lemke, Managing Principal at Midion. "We empower organizations by instilling the structure, practices, and skills to ensure effective teamwork and successful outcomes on every project."

About Midion

Midion mobilizes practices through people and structures in the built environment, focusing on collaboration, care, and a shared commitment to success. With over 25 years of experience, Midion partners with clients to form world-class teams that deliver measurable results and effective project outcomes. Guided by a holistic approach, Midion builds authentic relationships and innovative strategies to help organizations navigate complex challenges, achieve lasting impact, and drive meaningful results in the architecture, engineering, and construction industries.

Learn how Midion can help you complete your projects on time, mobilize high-performing teams, and deliver impactful results at www.midion.com.

Media Contact

Colleen Kranz, Midion, 1 612-440-5326, [email protected], www.Midion.com

SOURCE Midion