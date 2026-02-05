LeanStrategies Brings Practical Solutions to Small Associations and Nonprofits

After more than five years as Executive Director of the Virginia Society of Association Executives and nearly three decades in the association sector, Terry Monroe has launched LeanStrategies to provide practical leadership and consulting support to small associations and nonprofits.
RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Terry Monroe, former Executive Director of the Virginia Society of Association Executives (VSAE) and a longtime association executive with nearly 30 years of experience, has announced the launch of LeanStrategies, a consulting practice focused on helping small and emerging associations and nonprofits address real-world challenges with practical, actionable solutions.
LeanStrategies works with boards and staff to strengthen governance, improve operations, and enhance member value; whether organizations have full-time staff in place or need interim or fractional executive leadership during periods of transition or growth.
"I've worked inside small associations and nonprofits for most of my career, so I know what it feels like to juggle priorities with limited time and resources," said Monroe. LeanStrategies is about helping these organizations slow things down, focus on what matters, and take practical steps forward."
Benjamin Muscolino, President and CEO of Breezio, worked closely with Monroe during his time at VSAE. "Terry has a real gift for building community and bringing people together in a way that feels practical and genuine," said Muscolino. "We valued our partnership with him and learned a lot about how associations think about their members and the challenges they're trying to solve."
LeanStrategies provides consulting and fractional leadership support for small associations and nonprofits. More information on the firm's services and approach is available at LeanStrategiesLLC.com
Media Contact
Terry Monroe, LeanStrategies LLC, 1 703-463-6094, [email protected], www.leanstrategiesllc.com
SOURCE LeanStrategies LLC
Share this article