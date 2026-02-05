LeanStrategies Brings Practical Solutions to Small Associations and Nonprofits

"Terry has a real gift for building community and bringing people together in a way that feels practical and genuine" Post this

"I've worked inside small associations and nonprofits for most of my career, so I know what it feels like to juggle priorities with limited time and resources," said Monroe. LeanStrategies is about helping these organizations slow things down, focus on what matters, and take practical steps forward."

Benjamin Muscolino, President and CEO of Breezio, worked closely with Monroe during his time at VSAE. "Terry has a real gift for building community and bringing people together in a way that feels practical and genuine," said Muscolino. "We valued our partnership with him and learned a lot about how associations think about their members and the challenges they're trying to solve."

LeanStrategies provides consulting and fractional leadership support for small associations and nonprofits. More information on the firm's services and approach is available at LeanStrategiesLLC.com

