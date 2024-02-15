When retailers offer personalized service, anticipating customer needs and delivering the right product at the right time, they thrive. Microsoft AI solutions for retail make that possible. Post this

"When retailers offer personalized service, anticipating customer needs and delivering the right product at the right time, they thrive," commented Jennifer Mazzanti, CEO, eMazzanti Technologies. "Microsoft AI solutions for retail make that possible."

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "Leap Ahead of the Competition with Microsoft AI Solutions for Retail."

Personalize the Customer Experience

"Newbie campers outfitting themselves at their local REI know the value of having an expert sales clerk guide them through the maze of options. Now, by customizing a new Microsoft Copilot template, retailers can build that personalized shopping experience on their website or app."

Enhance Staff Capabilities

"Microsoft Cloud for Retail helps inside the brick-and-mortar store, as well. In an industry plagued by exceptionally high turnover, retailers can find it challenging to staff their stores with knowledgeable employees. Here again AI can help."

Maximize the Value of Retail Data

"Businesses gather huge quantities of retail data every day from websites, CRM systems, sales transactions, and inventory systems. Microsoft Fabric, another component of Microsoft's AI solutions for retail, enables businesses to unlock the value of that data."

Take a Strategic Approach to Microsoft AI Solutions for Retail

To make the most of the Microsoft Cloud for Retail options described here, businesses will need tools such as Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics 365, and the Microsoft Power Platform. Partnering with a Microsoft expert such as eMazzanti Technologies gives them the help they need to optimize their Microsoft investment.

