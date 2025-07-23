Leap Metrics Partners With NCQA for Digital Content Services Supporting All Certified HEDIS® Measures

"By combining NCQA's Digital Content Services with our AI-based care gap analysis, we empower healthcare organizations to rapidly adapt to ever-changing quality measures and proactively improve patient outcomes like never before," said Srini Gorty, CEO and Founder, Leap Metrics. Post this

Leap Metrics' interoperability platform transforms quality measurement by curating data both within and beyond a healthcare organization's four walls. By consolidating patient data, including demographic, clinical, and social data from electronic health record systems, health networks, immunization registries, and health information exchanges, Leap Metrics enables robust hybrid measurement that enhances both accuracy and performance.

At the core of this capability is Sevida™, Leap Metrics' AI-powered platform. Sevida proactively analyzes incoming data, identifies care gaps, generates personalized recommendations, and activates automated workflows that notify the right care team members at the right time.

"By combining NCQA's Digital Content Services with our AI-based care gap analysis, we empower healthcare organizations to rapidly adapt to ever-changing quality measures, achieve rapid compliance, enhance quality, and proactively improve patient outcomes like never before," said Srini Gorty, CEO and Founder, Leap Metrics. "It is no longer sufficient just to report quality performance, but it is critical to proactively identify and close care gaps. Our ability to integrate diverse data sources and intelligently address care gaps sets a new standard for quality measurement and care delivery."

This forward-thinking model aims to help healthcare organizations and patients achieve measurable results, reducing hospitalizations and emergency room visits while improving the risk trajectory of patients.

"Health care organizations, like Leap Metrics, that contract for Digital Content Services are demonstrating their commitment to advancing digitized quality measurement initiatives, and to flexibility and transparency in HEDIS performance measurement," said NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane. "This offering enables practical, flexible use of digital quality measures across the spectrum of value-based care, including quality reporting."

Leap Metrics Sevida™ is the industry's first unified Interoperability, Population Health, and Care Management platform, architected using an analytics and AI-driven approach to proactively identify and close care gaps. Sevida provides proactive and effective whole-person care by aggregating clinical and social data within and outside an organization's walls. Sevida's unique architecture enables real-time actions that healthcare organizations need to improve efficiency using AI agents, achieve better health outcomes for their members, and lower the cost of care. Sevida offers a full range of capabilities, including Data Management, Screenings and Assessments, Care Planning, Referral Management, Provider Network Management, Direct Secure Messaging, Quality Measurement, Risk Stratification, AI Agent Automation, Workflows, Analytics, and Reporting. Sevida fulfills Leap Metrics' mission to make health tech accessible and impactful, empowering payers and providers to know enough to care for every life, better. Learn more about Leap Metrics at leapmetrics.io and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/leap-metrics.

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of healthcare organizations, and recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in healthcare. In recognition of its leadership in diversity, equity, and inclusion, NCQA won the Excellence in Diversity Award from the Chesapeake Human Resources Association. NCQA's website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers, and others make informed health care choices. Find NCQA at (@NCQA) / X (twitter.com) and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.

