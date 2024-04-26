Leap Proudly Announces Winners of the 2024 Leap Live and Learn Scholarship

"Supporting these students in their journey toward higher education is a source of immense pride for us at Leap," said Rory O'Connell, CEO of Leap. Post this

This year's scholarship essays focused on fostering diversity and inclusion and impactful academic guidance experienced by the students.

The winners of the 2024 Leap Live and Learn Scholarship, hailing from various universities across the country, exemplify academic excellence, determination, and resilience.

DePaul University, majoring in Business Analytics

University of Houston, majoring in Pharmaceutical Science

Southern Regional Technical College, majoring in Associate's of Science in Nursing

Georgia Southern University, majoring in Clinical Mental Health Counseling

Florida International University, majoring in Earth Systems Sciences-Geoscience

University of Texas at Austin, majoring in Journalism

North Carolina A&T State University, majoring in Sociology

Georgia Southern University, majoring in Public Health (Biostatistics)

Mississippi State University, majoring in Computer Science

The total scholarship award of $50,000 will be distributed among the nine winners, providing crucial support for their educational pursuits and laying the foundation for their future success.

The scholarship recipients expressed profound gratitude upon being named the recipients of the 2024 Leap Live and Learn Scholarship. Reflecting on the significance of the scholarship, one winner shared, "Leap has played a crucial part in my educational journey. With no one close to help with signing my lease, I thought I was out of luck. I became aware that none of the apartments accepted college students without a guarantor. Luckily, my apartment was a part of Leap's guarantor assistance program and things brightened up. Going back to grad school wouldn't have been possible without Leap's help." (Senior, Georgia Southern University), underscoring the transformative impact of financial support on their academic journey.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to each of the winners for their remarkable dedication to their academic pursuits," said Rory O'Connell, CEO of Leap. "Supporting these students in their journey toward higher education is a source of immense pride for us at Leap. We wish them continued success as they continue on their academic journey."

About Leap:

Leap Insurance Agency, LLC. is a leading provider of innovative occupancy and risk management solutions for the student housing, multifamily, and single-family rental markets. Our mission is to make renting easy and accessible for everyone, and our vision is to maximize real estate portfolios, one renter at a time. Leap achieves this by building unshakable relationships with landlords and property management systems, simplifying the renting process through technology and innovation, and scaling distribution through embedded partnerships. Partnering with 22 of the top 25 Student Housing providers, we currently serve clients who own and operate over 3,000,000 homes across 50 states. For more information, visit Leapeasy.com

