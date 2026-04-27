Leap Selects Worksmith's Progress Retail Suite to Advance Operations Across 100+ Stores

The expanded Progress Retail deployment deepens Leap's platform — adding advanced capabilities for audits, associate training, communications, and AI-powered support across the 100+ stores Leap runs to drive unparalleled advantages for 50+ brand partners. Post this

Leap is a longtime Worksmith customer, making this expansion especially notable as the company deepens its relationship across both sides of retail operations. With this deployment, Leap will implement the full Progress Retail suite, including audits, tasks, training, communications, ticketing, and full AI Sidekick.

Leap joins a growing roster of retailers leveraging the soon-to-be combined solution, including Faherty Brand, M.M.LaFleur, and Lume, that are moving toward a more unified operating model across stores. The momentum reflects a broader shift in retail: brands want stronger orchestration across facilities, audits, tasks, training, and store communications, rather than relying on disconnected systems.

"Brands like Bombas, Malbon Golf, and Ring Concierge work with Leap because we deliver scaled advantages that no single brand can build on its own," said Jon Levy, EVP Retail Success at Leap. "Combining our platform with Worksmith's facilities infrastructure and Progress Retail's workforce suite gives the brands we power retail for real structural advantages: lower costs, better in-store execution and crisp communications between HQ and the sales floor. These advantages lead to better store performance and a better shopping experience."

Integration work between Worksmith and Progress Retail is currently underway, with the combined platform designed to give retailers a more complete operating system for store execution. As part of that evolution, Worksmith expects to complete the rebrand of Progress Retail to Worksmith Workforce in early Q2 2026.

"When we acquired Progress Retail last June, the bet was simple: retailers shouldn't have to duct-tape workforce and workplace together, said Bryan Burkhart, Founder & CEO of Worksmith "Leap — the platform 50+ brands trust to run 100+ stores so they can stay focused on what they do best — choosing to run our full stack is the clearest signal yet that the bet is paying off."

Leap's selection of Progress Retail further validates the market's appetite for unified retail operations technology. As retailers look to improve execution, consistency, and agility across their store fleets, the convergence of workforce management and workplace operations is becoming increasingly strategic. For Leap and its 50+ brand partners, that convergence translates directly into brand-partner stores — powering tighter service response, more consistent execution of brand standards, and better-prepared associates across every location Leap operates.

Leap operates more than 100 single-brand stores across 11 markets on behalf of 50+ brand partners, running each location under that brand's name, visual identity, and standards. Leap's investment in tooling like Progress Retail — spread across that full store network — is enterprise-grade retail operations muscle that a growing brand couldn't justify building for a handful of stores on its own.

Ray Riley, Progress Retail's previous CEO, now Worksmith's Vice President of Retail, added, "We built Progress Retail for the operators who refuse to let complexity water down the customer experience. Leap is a sharp example of that discipline — running 100+ stores as if each one were the brand's flagship. Getting our full suite into that environment is the kind of partnership that makes the last nine years of building worth it."

For Worksmith, the announcement reinforces the company's vision of serving as the strategic operating layer for modern retail — connecting maintenance, service execution, workforce workflows, communications, and store performance in one ecosystem.

About Worksmith

Worksmith is the leading facilities maintenance and store experience platform for multi-location retail. The company helps brands and operators manage the physical workplace at scale through streamlined service delivery, maintenance coordination, and operational visibility. Following its acquisition of Progress Retail in June 2025, Worksmith is expanding its platform to unify workplace and workforce operations for retailers seeking stronger execution across every store.

About Progress Retail

Progress Retail is a retail workforce management and store operations platform built for modern multi-location brands. Its suite supports store teams through tools for audits, tasks, training, communications, ticketing, and AI-powered knowledge access. In the G2 Spring 2026 Reports, Progress Retail earned significant recognition in Retail Task Management and related categories, including a #1 Mid-Market Relationship Index ranking for Retail Task Management, Top 3 placement across nine reports, and badges spanning Best Relationship, Easiest To Do Business With, High Performer, and Momentum Leader distinctions. Progress Retail is being rebranded as Worksmith Workforce in early Q2 2026.

About Leap

Leap is the leading platform for physical retail, operating physical stores on behalf of modern brands with less cost, complexity, and risk. Founded in 2018, Leap runs a national network of 100+ single-brand stores across 11 markets for more than 50 brand partners — each one built, staffed, and operated under that brand's name — combining real estate, design, store operations, technology, and in-store execution into a single turnkey solution. Leap's model lets brands scale their physical footprint while staying focused on what they do best.

Media Contact

Iprita Bhattari, Worksmith, 1 8337472428, [email protected], https://worksmith.com

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SOURCE Worksmith