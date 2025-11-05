Leapfin and Airwallex Partner to Power Smarter Revenue Accounting for Scaling Businesses

Leapfin's collaboration with Airwallex's global platform gives its broad range of digital native customers the power to scale internationally with ease and cost efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO and LONDON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leapfin, the AI-powered revenue recognition platform, and Airwallex, a leading global payments and financial platform, today announced a strategic partnership to help high-growth companies unify global payments, accounting, and revenue recognition. The collaboration brings together Airwallex's world-class financial platform with Leapfin's auditable, revenue data automation software to empower Finance teams with AI to scale faster, comply with accounting standards worldwide using Leapfin, and deliver actionable revenue insights for leadership.

Businesses today operate across borders, in multiple currencies, with emerging business models that challenge traditional financial systems. Finance teams are under intense pressure to handle fragmented data, manage compliance, and support global growth while optimizing for efficiency and speed. Together, Leapfin and Airwallex provide a scalable solution for billing, payment collection, compliant reporting, and insights while using AI to eliminate manual reconciliations and enable real-time visibility into global revenue.

"Finance leaders are no longer asking if they can support global growth, they're asking how quickly," said Ray Lau, CEO of Leapfin. "By combining Airwallex's trusted global financial infrastructure with Leapfin's revenue recognition platform, companies can move faster, stay compliant, and finally give their CFOs and controllers the certainty they need."

"Airwallex is committed to helping businesses scale globally without financial borders holding them back," said Philipp Reichardt, VP, Enterprise, Americas at Airwallex "Partnering with Leapfin extends that mission to Finance teams, with the vision being that transactions processed through Airwallex can be transformed into auditable financials. This is how modern finance infrastructure should work."

Customer Impact

Early joint customers are already realizing the benefits: faster month-end closes, accurate foreign exchange reconciliation, consolidated revenue data, and greater confidence in audit-ready financials. Together, Airwallex and Leapfin empower Finance teams with the tools to reduce time-consuming manual work and instead focus on the strategic initiatives that fuel growth.

About Leapfin

Leapfin is AI-powered revenue recognition and reconciliation software that helps companies accurately account for and report on revenue at scale by standardizing large volumes of siloed, inconsistent operational data into GAAP and IFRS-ready financials and automating manual accounting tasks. Leapfin powers Finance teams at GoodRx, Reddit, Mozilla, SeatGeek, MasterClass and other high-growth global businesses. Learn more atwww.leapfin.com.

About Airwallex

Airwallex is building the future of global banking. As a leading financial and payments platform for modern businesses, we provide trusted solutions to manage everything from global payments, business accounts, corporate cards and spend management to embedded financial services.

Built for scale, our platform removes the friction from global financial operations - empowering over 150,000 businesses worldwide, from startups to global enterprises, to operate and grow beyond borders.

Founded in Melbourne and trusted by leading brands such as BILL, Bolt, Brex, Canva, Deel, Navan and Qantas, Airwallex is redefining how businesses manage their finance and payments globally. Learn more at www.airwallex.com

