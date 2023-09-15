LeapThought, a Pioneer in AI-Enabled Construction Technology, to Sponsor the buildingSMART International Standards Conference in Norway

Open industry standards and data interoperability are key drivers of innovation and sustainability in construction technology. Tweet this

LeapThought recognizes buildingSMART's efforts in spearheading the advancement of open standards in the construction industry. As Ratnakar Garikipati, LeapThought Group CEO, Chair and Founder notes, "buildingSMART has been a catalyst, driving the adoption of open BIM standards, thereby ensuring more seamless and integrated project execution. LeapThought is proud to support this vision."

Aidan Mercer, Marketing Director, buildingSMART International commented that, "We have been impressed with the commitment to open standards that LeapThought has shown. Not only in the engagement with our Summit, but also in the desire for software certification to support openBIM in real projects. We are excited to continue a very close working relationship with the team and expect big things in the future."

FulcrumHQ — an intelligent construction management platform by LeapThought — is making a significant contribution to maximizing the benefits of open standards. FulcrumHQ embodies LeapThought's ingenuity and commitment to open standards through the fusion of advanced technologies and construction management.

LeapThought invites all participants to join them at the buildingSMART Standards Conference to share in their ambitious vision of a more interconnected and sustainable future for construction.

For more information on LeapThought, its FulcrumHQ platform and its role at the upcoming buildingSMART Standards Conference, please visit www.leapthought.com.

About LeapThought

LeapThought Corp., a trailblazer implementing digital transformation in the construction industry, specializes in intelligent construction management and champions open standards. With clients from sectors including transportation, defense, utilities, healthcare, and residential and commercial property development, we cater to the AECO industry's needs in large-scale construction and infrastructure.

Headquartered in the USA, LeapThought provides unparalleled support to customers worldwide through its offices in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, and India. Using state-of-the-art solutions like our flagship FulcrumHQ platform and leveraging AI and machine learning, LeapThought is propelling the construction sector toward more sustainable and efficient project outcomes. Discover our innovative solutions at www.leapthought.com.

About buildingSMART

buildingSMART International is a vendor-neutral and not-for-profit body that leads the development of open standards that support digital information flows across the built asset industry. Its mission is to proactively engage industry participants who want to develop open standards for planning, design, procurement, assembly and operation of buildings and infrastructure worldwide. It provides the international network plus the necessary technical and process support to develop consensus-based open standards. Its members, who range from across the entire built environment spectrum, collaborate under the buildingSMART organization and management. buildingSMART also partners with other international standards bodies such as ISO, the European Committee for Standardisation (CEN) and the Open Geospatial Consortium (OGC). Its core Industry Foundation Class (IFC) standard achieved ISO approval in 2012.

