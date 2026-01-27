Leaptree Unveils Next-Generation AI Enhancements for Optimize, Redefining CX Quality Assurance in Salesforce

"With these new AI features in Leaptree Optimize, organisations can unlock full QA coverage and turn every customer interaction into actionable insight, all natively within Salesforce." Post this

"Today's customer support and operations leaders need more than data. They need actionable intelligence that keeps pace with every interaction," said Neil Young, CEO of Leaptree. "With these new AI features in Leaptree Optimize, organisations can unlock full QA coverage, transform raw interactions into strategic insights, and create a performance-driven culture where every team member wins. It's quality assurance reimagined, smarter, faster, and completely native to Salesforce."

Key AI-Driven Enhancements in Leaptree Optimize Include:

Automated Interaction Auditing: AI analyses 100% of calls, chats, and emails to uncover trends, risk signals, and performance gaps before they impact CX outcomes.

Intelligent Scorecard Generation: Dynamic QA scorecards informed by AI insights speed setup and standardise evaluations without developer support.

Real-Time Trend and Performance Dashboards: Interactive dashboards highlight coaching priorities, quality trends, and team performance at a glance, supporting data-driven decision making.

Leaptree Optimize's AI innovations are part of the company's broader mission to help organisations improve customer interactions and operational efficiency without manual complexity. The solution's Salesforce-native architecture ensures tight platform integration, secure data governance, and consistent workflows across teams.

About Leaptree

Leaptree Limited is a privately held software development company based in Dublin, Ireland. The company specializes in Optimizing Customer Experience Workforce Performance with AI by Improving Quality Assurance standards, enhancing training and development and by managing and rewarding performance.

Leaptree's core technology focus is within the Salesforce Ecosystem, serving Enterprise customers across EMEA, ASIAPAC & the AMERICAS.

Media Contact

Regina Kenney, Leaptree, 353 899467947, [email protected], https://optimize.leaptree.com/

SOURCE Leaptree