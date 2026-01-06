Learn About America Launches a Living Portrait of the United States, One Moment at a Time

A new nonpartisan digital project documenting everyday American life through unfiltered video moments and an AI-powered conversational experience.
NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Learn About America is a new digital project documenting everyday American life through brief, unfiltered video moments and an AI-powered conversational experience designed to help people better understand the country as it is, not as it is argued about.
Built around short clips of modern Americana, the project captures real places and ordinary moments that rarely make headlines: diners, porches, bus stops, bodegas, garages, kitchens. Shot handheld in natural light with a documentary sensibility, each moment is presented without narration, scripting, or editorial framing.
The approach is intentional. Learn About America is nonpartisan and non-editorial. It does not offer commentary or conclusions. Instead, it invites observation.
"America speaks for itself," said founder Keenen J. Thompson. "This project creates space to notice the country again, without being told what it means."
What You're Seeing
The platform features a continuously growing feed of short video clips depicting everyday life across the United States. Each clip stands alone, but together they form a living, evolving portrait of modern America—focused on the quiet moments between headlines.
Ask America Anything
In addition to the video archive, Learn About America includes Ask America Anything, an AI-powered conversational experience that allows users to ask questions about U.S. history, culture, immigration, Indigenous nations, civic ideals, and the meaning of "We the People."
Responses are designed to be balanced, neutral, and fact-based—honest about difficult history while acknowledging the full range of American experience. Answers are generated using large language models and reviewed for neutrality and factual grounding. The goal is understanding, not persuasion.
How It Works
New video clips are continuously generated in the background, creating an unending feed. Visitors can engage briefly or explore more deeply at their own pace. Conversations with Ask America Anything are designed to explore history and culture with nuance and care.
Listen to America
Learn About America also extends beyond the screen through a toll-free audio line.
Call +1 (833) 402-5031 to listen to rotating ambient sounds from across the country or ask a question and hear America respond. The experience offers a brief, accessible way to connect with the project by phone.
Visual and Aesthetic Approach
- Handheld camera
- Natural light and film grain
- Kodak warmth and subtle bloom
- Documentary realism
- Lived-in, timeless scenes
Learn About America is now live and open to the public.
For more information, visit https://learnaboutamerica.org
Keenen J. Thompson, Learn About America, 1 (833) 402-5031, [email protected], https://learnaboutamerica.org
