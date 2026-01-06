Learn About America Launches a Living Portrait of the United States, One Moment at a Time

"America speaks for itself. This project creates space to notice the country again, without being told what it means." Post this

The approach is intentional. Learn About America is nonpartisan and non-editorial. It does not offer commentary or conclusions. Instead, it invites observation.

"America speaks for itself," said founder Keenen J. Thompson. "This project creates space to notice the country again, without being told what it means."

What You're Seeing

The platform features a continuously growing feed of short video clips depicting everyday life across the United States. Each clip stands alone, but together they form a living, evolving portrait of modern America—focused on the quiet moments between headlines.

Ask America Anything

In addition to the video archive, Learn About America includes Ask America Anything, an AI-powered conversational experience that allows users to ask questions about U.S. history, culture, immigration, Indigenous nations, civic ideals, and the meaning of "We the People."

Responses are designed to be balanced, neutral, and fact-based—honest about difficult history while acknowledging the full range of American experience. Answers are generated using large language models and reviewed for neutrality and factual grounding. The goal is understanding, not persuasion.

How It Works

New video clips are continuously generated in the background, creating an unending feed. Visitors can engage briefly or explore more deeply at their own pace. Conversations with Ask America Anything are designed to explore history and culture with nuance and care.

Listen to America

Learn About America also extends beyond the screen through a toll-free audio line.

Call +1 (833) 402-5031 to listen to rotating ambient sounds from across the country or ask a question and hear America respond. The experience offers a brief, accessible way to connect with the project by phone.

Visual and Aesthetic Approach

Handheld camera

Natural light and film grain

Kodak warmth and subtle bloom

Documentary realism

Lived-in, timeless scenes

Learn About America is now live and open to the public.

For more information, visit https://learnaboutamerica.org

Media Contact

[email protected]

Learn About America is an independent, nonpartisan digital project documenting everyday life across the United States through short, unfiltered video moments and an AI-powered conversational experience. Focused on observation rather than commentary, the platform invites viewers to explore American life as it exists today—one moment at a time. Learn more at https://learnaboutamerica.org.

