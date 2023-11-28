Learn About Developments in State-of-the-art Spine and Orthopedic Treatment on Advancements

Explore how innovations in orthopedic surgical techniques are improving the quality of life for patients.

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on how technology and innovation are being applied to spine and orthopedic care and treatment today.

This segment will highlight how orthopedic medicine continues to evolve as the show explores Spine Center Atlanta – a state-of-the-art certified spine and orthopedic care treatment environment. With a wide range of advanced, cutting-edge services and benefits, viewers will see how Spine Center Atlanta stays current and up to date on the latest technological advancements.

From its outpatient surgery and wellness centers to MRI and physical therapy services, audiences will learn how Spine Center Atlanta is delivering on its mission to provide superior patient-centered care oriented on restoring quality of life.

"Our team is dedicated to providing the best possible outcome for each of our patients in their journey through our multi-modality services. We provide a variety of methods to help treat the cause of a patient's pain so they can get back to living their life," said Dr. James Chappuis, the founder, CEO, and lead spine surgeon at Spine Center Atlanta.

The show will also explore how through cutting-edge, minimally invasive surgeries and targeted care innovations, Spine Center Atlanta is helping to deliver better outcomes and faster recovery times.

"We look forward to exploring how the team at Spine Center Atlanta practices at the forefront of orthopedic technology to provide individualized, inclusive healing," said Robert Moss, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Spine Center Atlanta:

Celebrating over 30 years of excellence, Spine Center Atlanta serves the Southeast with its comprehensive spine care and orthopedics centers. The board-certified orthopedic spine surgeons, extremity surgeons, and interventional spine physicians provide comprehensive evaluations using their expertise to customize treatments and programs tailored specifically to each patient. The team's conservative approach also offers patients a boutique-style experience that engages the body, mind, and soul to achieve the most successful outcomes.

For more information, visit: SpineCenterAtlanta.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

