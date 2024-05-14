Learn About Developments in Synergistic Smart Combination Therapies on Advancements

Discover how a synergistic combined approach is enabling people to rethink medical aesthetics.

JUPITER, Fla., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how developments in science and technology are inspiring and shaping the world of aesthetic medicine.

This segment will explore the management of age-related anatomical changes, which are most effectively achieved through the combination of science and technology. Audiences will learn how Neauvia's research-designed Smart Combination Therapy combines different restorative therapies and grants clinically proven superior results.

Viewers will learn how by fully integrating its approach into a modern and healthy lifestyle, Neauvia is creating a community that embraces a new concept of aesthetics.

"From the beginning, we created Neauvia to inspire and shape the future of aesthetic medicine. We are bringing new solutions to health care professionals and patients, combining innovative in-house technologies for synergistic results. We deliver safe and more effective results, integrating this approach into a modern and healthy lifestyle," said Gabriele Drigo, Neauvia founder and CEO.

In addition, the show will highlight Neauvia Scientific Academy, which was created to provide the highest quality medical education by supporting healthcare professionals in the development of their practice and skills for better patient outcomes.

"We look forward to sharing how Neauvia is helping to strengthen medical knowledge, from product research to the effective use in daily practice," said Andrew Stuhl, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Neauvia:

Created in 2012, distributed in more than 80 countries worldwide and today, Neauvia is a high growth multinational corporation pioneer in medical aesthetics headquartered in Geneva, with production sites in Italy and Poland and subsidiaries in Italy, Switzerland, France, Spain, Poland, Germany, UK and regional offices in the U.S., Dubai, Sao Paolo and Singapore.

Neauvia provides healthcare practitioners and patients clinically proven combined solutions with a comprehensive range of high-end technologies working in synergy. Neauvia delivers safe and more effective results for facial, body, and intimate rejuvenation.

For more information, visit: http://www.neauvia.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

