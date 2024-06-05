Learn About Improvements in Heart Health on an Upcoming Segment of Advancements

Discover how developments in treatments and medical care are improving patient outcomes.

JUPITER, Fla., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how innovations in medical trials and treatments are reducing overall cardiovascular risk.

This segment will educate about the need to provide at-risk populations with access to available treatments today. Hearing from experts, viewers will learn how Esperion Therapeutics (Esperion) works to discover, develop, and commercialize innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients who are at risk for or have cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases.

The show will explore how Esperion is breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching their heart health goals. Audiences will see how Esperion is delivering innovative medicines that support patients and healthcare providers.

"Esperion recently sponsored a national poll conducted by the Harris Poll which showed that 3 in 10 of all adults surveyed are not aware that people with high LDL cholesterol are at greater risk for cardiovascular events," said Sheldon Koenig, president & CEO at Esperion. "We are pleased to educate even more people on the importance of cholesterol management and overall heart health."

Advancements will also highlight how Esperion aims to reveal new therapeutic opportunities and develop next-generation inhibitors optimized to address multiple life-threatening diseases via the implementation of leading-edge discovery technology and data science approaches.

"We look forward to sharing how Esperion is working to support cardiovascular health by discovering and developing innovative and combination medicines," said John Galvin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Esperion Therapeutics:

Esperion discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines to help improve outcomes for patients with or at risk for cardiovascular and cardiometabolic diseases. The status quo is not meeting the health needs of millions of people with high cholesterol – Esperion's passionate team of industry leaders are breaking through the barriers that prevent patients from reaching goals. Providers are moving toward reducing LDL-cholesterol levels as low as possible, as soon as possible; Esperion provides the next steps to help get patients there. Because when it comes to high cholesterol, getting to goal is not optional.

For more information, visit esperion.com and esperionscience.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions