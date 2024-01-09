Learn About Innovations in Agricultural Drone Solutions on Advancements

An upcoming segment will educate about recent advances in agricultural technology.

JUPITER, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During 2024, Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how developments in technology and innovation are helping to optimize efficiency throughout the Ag industry.

This segment will educate about recent breakthroughs in agricultural technology. Audiences will learn how increasing adoption of drone technology is helping farmers and ranchers across the country add versatility to application programs, as the series explores Agri Spray Drones (ASD).

Viewers will hear how innovative drone solutions are helping to empower rural Americans. The show will explore how a deep knowledge of agriculture, a history of understanding farmers' needs, and a realistic approach to drone technology is providing customers with the expertise needed to ensure they find success in the field.

"From growing up on a Missouri Dairy farm to working as a Pioneer Seed Rep, I understand the challenges that farmers face and I have always had an outside-the-box mind to face those challenges," said, Taylor Moreland, Founder and CEO, Agri Spray Drones. "It's my goal to continue the evolution and adoption of this technology."

In addition, spectators will see how ASD helps businesses find the best drone to fit their needs, as well as the licensing and product resources to help them get in the air faster.

"ASD provides solutions to fit every operation, from spray fungicide and spread cover crops to natural resource management and beyond," said Mike Mario, senior producer for the series. "We look forward to sharing this with audiences."

About Agri Spray Drones:

Agri Spray Drones is one of the largest and most experienced distributors of DJI spray drones in North America. Founded on the principles of honesty, education, and service, ASD strives to provide customers with the industry-leading support they need to ensure they find success in the field.

By supplying leading technology solutions that allow individuals across the country to start businesses and create jobs, ASD empowers rural America with new opportunities through direct-to-customer sales, as well as a robust dealer network.

For more information, visit: http://www.agrispraydrones.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

