Learn About Innovations in Sustainable Materials Development on the Advancements Series

JUPITER, Fla., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming episode of Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on the critical role that technology plays in driving global progress, as well as the importance behind the materials that contribute to advancing our world.

This segment will explore the relevance of steel today, as one of the only materials to be completely reusable and recyclable. As a key driver towards building the circular economy of the future, audiences will discover how steel continues to evolve into smarter, more sustainable materials.

With a look at ArcelorMittal, viewers will learn how innovative processes are being used to increase efficiency, reduce energy, and lessen carbon emissions for a more sustainable overall footprint. The show will explore how ArcelorMittal continues to push boundaries, whether by developing technologies to reduce the carbon footprint of steel, transforming the built environment via novel construction solutions, the use of steel powders to 3D-print automotive parts, or through the adoption of artificial intelligence and advanced automation.

"For years laser welded blanks have been used to make cares stronger and lighter. Now, through Multi-Part Integration (MPIs), we are not only making the vehicles stronger and lighter, but we also are helping to reduce the cost of assembling electric vehicles by consolidating up to 10 different parts into 1 laser welded blank or MPI," said Todd Baker, President & CEO, ArcelorMittal.

In addition, spectators will see how the steel used in new energy technologies act as an enabler for tectonic change throughout the world's energy supply system.

"We look forward to sharing how these contributions are helping to spread the use of sustainable, clean, and strong steels for a better and brighter future," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

The automotive industry faces two major challenges today: emissions reduction and improvement of safety standards. Reducing vehicle weight by using lighter solutions is an obvious way to cut emissions, but steel offers unbeatable crash protection. ArcelorMittal Tailored Blanks answers both these demands with innovative solutions. For more information, visit: Northamerica.Arcelormittal.com.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

