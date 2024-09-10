Learn About Recent Developments in Patient Access & Affordability on the Advancements Series

Discover how innovative tools and technologies are making patient access more accessible.

JUPITER, Fla., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Advancements with Ted Danson will focus on improvements in patient access and affordability.

This segment will explore some of the current barriers patients face when obtaining their medications and will highlight how improvements in existing access solutions are revolutionizing the prescription journey. Audiences will hear how Apollo Care works with pharmaceutical manufacturers to make prescription medications affordable and accessible for patients and their families via its comprehensive suite of solutions.

"At Apollo Care, we are dedicated to using innovative tools and analytics to lower the cost of therapy and simplify the prescription process. Our collaborative and patient-centric approach unlocks more advanced commercial strategies so clients can improve access, while ensuring cost efficiency," said Ben Bove, President and CEO of Apollo Care.

"We look forward to exploring the vital need for better patient access and to sharing how Apollo Care is helping to close the gap to barriers," said Chad Densen, production manager for DMG Productions and the Advancements series.

About Apollo Care:

Apollo Care develops and deploys patient access and analytics solutions through purpose-built technology to help pharmaceutical brands address commercial challenges. With a history of industry-first innovation, Apollo Care is rethinking outdated industry practices to deliver integrated solutions that drive growth, optimize gross-to-net costs, and improve patient outcomes. Apollo Care is based in Chicago, Illinois. For more information, please visit http://www.apollocare.com.

About DMG and Advancements:

DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks. Focused on the major innovations and advancements responsible for global progress today, its team of award-winning writers, directors, and producers go on location to discover and share how technology and innovation continue to drive the world forward.

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative environmental and sustainable solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming the world.

