Learn About Recent Developments in Telehealth Technology on a New Segment of Advancements

Explore how virtual reality is bringing precision psychology to people everywhere.

JUPITER, Fla., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore innovations in precision psychology telehealth technology.

This segment will explore how augmented and virtual reality devices are being applied to a wide range of medical uses today. With a look at THERA VR™, viewers will hear how the precision telepsychology solution enables providers to deliver live psychotherapy via virtual reality to patients anywhere (whether at home, at the clinic, or in emergency departments), on any head-mounted device.

"Thera VR is about improving the delivery of care through tele psych with virtual reality innovation, which for children and adolescents brings better outcomes because it meets them where they are, reduces loneliness, and changes the experience of seeing the therapist," said Erin Bogdanski, psychotherapist and founder of Thera VR Inc.

Spectators will see how the HIPAA compliant platform is helping to progress the way psychotherapy is delivered, resulting in improved patient outcomes.

"The telepsych solution was invented by a real clinician and was inspired by patients and families who were frustrated by an outdated behavioral healthcare system," said Colin Ferguson, senior producer for the Advancements series. "We look forward to exploring this groundbreaking technology and to sharing how it is helping to bring care to more people."

About THERA VR™:

Thera VR is a patent-pending tele psych solution using virtual reality with customizable avatar technology and biometric tracking. This innovation was created to improve the delivery of psychotherapy using medical extended reality and avatar technology to reduce social anxiety and provide an emphatic and compassionate evidence-based method to heal children and teens.

For more information, visit: http://www.theravr.io/home

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.advancementstv.com

SOURCE DMG Productions