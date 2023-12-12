Learn how a powerful problem-solving tool -- the five whys -- can help organizations solve complex problems quickly and effectively

CJ Carroll releases 'Problem Solving: The 5-Why's: Unlocking the Power of Quality Assurance for Success in Business'

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CJ Carroll marks his return to the publishing scene with the release of "Problem Solving: The 5-Why's: Unlocking the Power of Quality Assurance for Success in Business" (published by Partridge Singapore). The book unveils a potent problem-solving tool capable of swiftly and effectively addressing complex issues within organizations.

Leveraging his extensive background in management and consulting, Carroll elucidates the functionality of this tool in a comprehensive guide, emphasizing the transformative impact of quality assurance as an investment rather than a mere cost. He sheds light on the myriad ways in which quality assurance can fortify profit margins.

Readers of this book will gain insight into the application of the five whys methodology across diverse business scenarios, enhancing both operational efficiency and customer satisfaction. Carroll also elucidates the distinctions between quality assurance and quality control, and delves into the utilization of various tools such as check-sheets, histograms, Pareto charts, cause-and-effect diagrams, defect concentration diagrams, control charts, and statistical process control to optimize processes.

Furthermore, Carroll underscores the influential role of W. Edwards Deming in shaping quality assurance through the Deming Cycle, along with other key figures in the quality assurance and management domain.

Carroll's objective in exploring the 5-Why's technique is to introduce a valuable problem-solving instrument that proves beneficial for individuals grappling with challenging issues. Recognizing its universal applicability, he underscores how integrating quality assurance principles can significantly enhance efficiency and reduce costs. While the 5-Why's can function independently, Carroll suggests that its utilization within a controlled QA environment can further elevate individual performance. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.partridgepublishing.com/en-sg/bookstore/bookdetails/478703-problem-solving

"Problem Solving: The 5-Why's: Unlocking the Power of Quality Assurance for Success in Business"

By CJ Carroll

Hardcover | 5 x 8in | 60 pages | ISBN 9781543781007

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 60 pages | ISBN 9781543780994

E-Book | 60 pages | ISBN 9781543781014

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

CJ Carroll possesses extensive expertise in both management and consulting, showcasing a versatile skill set that spans diverse domains such as electronics manufacturing and the food industry. His influence has extended globally, leaving a lasting impact. Carroll's command of international standards, coupled with his practical skills, transcends borders, establishing him as a seasoned professional capable of navigating and successfully addressing complex challenges.

Partridge Publishing, an imprint of Author Solutions, LLC, aims to help writers in Singapore, Malaysia, India and Southern Africa become published authors. Partridge gives authors in these region direct access to a comprehensive range of expert publishing services that meet industry standards but are more accessible to the market. For more information or to publish a book, visit partridgepublishing.com or call +65 3165 7531 (Singapore), +60 3 3099 4412 (Malaysia), 800014971 (Africa) or 000 800 919 0634 (India).

