Learn how Developments in Genetic Medicine are Improving Treatment of Cancer

Viewers will be educated about the impact that CAR T therapies have on cancer treatment and the necessity for wider availability to the patients who need these treatments most. Hearing from experts at Kelonia Therapeutics (kelonia), audiences will see how developments in science and technology are improving CAR T therapies to make them more widely available and effective.

The show will uncover how kelonia's iGPS® technology efficiently delivers genetic instructions directly and specifically to the desired cells in the patient's immune system, thus enabling re-education of the patient's white blood cells without the need of additional chemotherapies.

"Our ultimate goal is to transform how we treat cancer by making CAR therapies available to every patient in need," said Kevin Friedman, Ph.D., CEO and Founder of kelonia. "We believe our iGPS technology is uniquely capable of making this goal a reality and providing the hope to cancer patients for another holiday dinner with their loved ones."

In addition, the series will explore how kelonia's technology overcomes the central challenge that is shared across all existing technologies, including lengthy and costly manufacturing, unlocking the full promise of genetic medicine.

"We look forward to exploring the technology's potential for improving patient outcomes and access to genetic medicines, so patients can get them when and where they're needed," said Richard Lubin, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Kelonia Therapeutics:

Kelonia is pioneering a new wave of genetic medicines using its in vivo gene placement system (iGPS®). The company's elegant, cutting-edge in vivo gene delivery technology uses an advanced lentiviral vector particle harboring envelope modification to improve in vivo gene transfer efficiency and tropism molecules to facilitate tissue-specific delivery. Initially focused on developing transformational in vivo CAR T therapies for hematologic cancers, kelonia is building a pipeline of genetic medicines for a range of diseases, with the bold goal of making genetic medicines accessible to every patient in need, when and where they need them.

For more information, please visit http://www.keloniatx.com.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

