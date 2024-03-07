Learn how Developments in Sustainable Materials are Revolutionizing how Magnets are Made

Advancements will highlight innovations in environmentally-sound, high-powered magnetic materials.

JUPITER, Fla., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An upcoming segment of Advancements with Ted Danson will explore how green materials are being used as an alternative to rare-earth magnets.

The series will educate about the increasingly vital, hidden role that magnets play in modern technology today – from computers and appliances to automobiles and generators – viewers will learn what makes magnets the heart of the devices we use daily. The show will also explore the mining, extraction, and manufacturing processes associated with rare-earth minerals, which are often labor intensive, expensive, and environmentally damaging.

With a look at advances in green technology and electrification, the show will explore how the demand for magnets has created a growing interest in finding alternatives to the unsustainable rare-earth magnets being used today.

Hearing from experts at Niron Magnetics (Niron), audiences will learn about its proprietary Clean Earth Magnet technology, which was created to enable mass production of high-performance permanent magnets. Possessing inherently higher magnetization that can be produced more sustainably, the segment will highlight how the Clean Earth Magnet materials create high-powered magnets using commonly available iron and nitrogen raw materials that can be sourced globally.

"We're excited to share how our technology not only transforms magnet production, but how it also paves the way for a more sustainable future," said Jonathan Rowntree, CEO of Niron Magnetics.

Spectators will see how Niron's manufacturing process combines breakthroughs in nanomaterial engineering with well understood, mature metallurgical methods to deliver high performance magnets.

"Due to persistent supply chain and geopolitical issues, the prices of raw materials have been historically unstable. We look forward to exploring how the rare-earth-free permanent magnet technology is providing an alternative to magnets sourced from precious rare-earth minerals," said Ed Sullivan, senior producer for the Advancements series.

About Niron Magnetics:

Niron Magnetics is scaling the world's first advanced manufacturing process for the mass production of permanent magnets powered by its breakthrough material formulation. Niron's proprietary Clean Earth Magnet® technology based on Iron Nitride enables magnets that possess inherently high magnetization, are free of rare earths and other critical materials, enabling a revolution in the design of new electric motors and generators.

For more information, visit: https://www.nironmagnetics.com/.

About Advancements and DMG Productions:

Advancements is an information-based educational television series that explores recent developments taking place across several industries and economies. Shining a light on important issues and topics impacting society today, the series features the cutting-edge improvements, state-of-the-art technologies, and innovative solutions responsible for shaping, molding, and transforming our world.

Backed by experts in various fields, DMG Productions is dedicated to education and advancement, and to consistently producing commercial-free, educational programming for viewers and networks.

For more information, please visit: http://www.AdvancementsTV.com or call 866-496-4065.

Media Contact

Sarah McBrayer, DMG Productions, 866-496-4065, [email protected], www.AdvancementsTV.com

SOURCE DMG Productions